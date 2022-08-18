Read full article on original website
Dean Smith, a Chief Strategist at FolioBeyond, joined Closing Bell to break down the big week ahead for markets, as investors closely watch economic data like new home sales, and look ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks from Jackson Hole on Friday.
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
More brands are selling stakes while the going looks good. And while buyers include strategics and brand management firms eyeing expansion opportunities—such as Calida Group nabbing Cosabella, Delta Galil taking over Organic Basics and Authentic Brands making a play for Ted Baker—even venture capital is showing an appetite to wheel and deal. Matalan Ltd. Matalan founder John Hargreaves is looking for ways to keep control of the struggling fashion firm he founded in 1985. He’s considering injecting 25 million to 50 million pounds ($29.5 million to $58.9 million) into the business to avoid having to put the company up for sale. According to...
Areas where energy use is high but average income low include Birmingham, Bradford and Cornwall, says Friends of the Earth
Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Monday as concerns over aggressive Fed hikes reemerged. Chinese markets rose after China cut its benchmark lending rates. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up around 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite was 0.57% higher, and the Shenzhen Component gained 0.899%. China's central bank...
