US News and World Report

China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
Sourcing Journal

Deal Digest: What’s Happening With Matalan, Reiss and Holzweiler

More brands are selling stakes while the going looks good. And while buyers include strategics and brand management firms eyeing expansion opportunities—such as Calida Group nabbing Cosabella, Delta Galil taking over Organic Basics and Authentic Brands making a play for Ted Baker—even venture capital is showing an appetite to wheel and deal. Matalan Ltd. Matalan founder John Hargreaves is looking for ways to keep control of the struggling fashion firm he founded in 1985. He’s considering injecting 25 million to 50 million pounds ($29.5 million to $58.9 million) into the business to avoid having to put the company up for sale. According to...
