wymt.com
Kensley Feltner announces college commitment
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The top scorer in the state of Kentucky has announced her college plans. Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner announced on Twitter that she will continue her athletic and academic career at Belmont University. Feltner led the state in scoring with 943 total points and 26.9 points...
wymt.com
Saturday football night scores from across the bluegrass
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first weekend of high school football continues into Saturday night.
WSAZ
Raceland makes it two in a row over Tomcats
WHEELERSBURG, Oh. (WSAZ) - A new location didn’t make a difference tonight for the Raceland Rams as they beat Ashland by a final of 34-7. The game was supposed to have been on Friday night in Raceland but their new field isn’t finished yet. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports on Saturday night.
wymt.com
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - August 19, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few lightning delays can’t stop the feeling of another season of high school football and another season of Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime! You can catch all the action from around the mountains in the player above!
thelevisalazer.com
SCORING: DAWGS MAUL HARRISON 36-0 IN SEASON OPENER
Box Score Report – Regular Season – Lawrence County. Boys Varsity Football @ Harrison County Boys Varsity. Lawrence County @ Harrison County – 8/19/2022 7:30 PM.
WSAZ
Boyd County holds off South Point
SOUTH POINT, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Lions got win number one of the year by beating South Point by a final of 43-28. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
Flash flood warnings after early strong storms Sunday
UPDATE (1:00 p.m.) A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Boone, Lincoln and Logan Counties until 2:30 p.m. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says they have responded to 13 calls for service in relation to heavy rains and flooding in their area. They are advising residents to stay away from swift-moving water and to […]
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022
AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
wymt.com
Mild and muggy air on the way this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of us enjoyed the quite pleasant weather from last week, however, summer is still upon us and we’re not quite finished with the heat and humidity quite yet. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our cold front continues working through the region this afternoon and evening,...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Ashland, KY USA
My husband and I had just finished our workout at Planet Fitness and were coming to eat at Bob Evans for lunch. This heart brightened my day because I’ve been struggling a bit with motivation lately. Thank you! The hearts new home is going to be my office. 🥰☺️
wymt.com
Some Ky. school districts struggling with COVID spreading among students
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of a new school year, but some districts are already struggling with COVID spreading among their students. The Wolfe County School District is less than two weeks into its new academic year, but COVID is already causing trouble in the classroom.
wymt.com
Ohio volunteers partner with EKY food project to serve flood victims
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Those with the Hazel Green Food Project in Wolfe County are committed to not only ensuring that everyone in need is fed, but that they also have any other supplies they need. “We believe that everybody deserves help,” said Nicky Stacy, Hazel Green Food Project...
wdrb.com
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
wymt.com
Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday. The following areas were lifted from the advisory:. The entire city limits of Hazard. Airport Gardens. The Village Shopping Center. All areas between West...
wymt.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Helping Hands gives back to EKY following floods
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and their volunteer group, Helping Hands, have organized two command centers in Eastern Kentucky. One in Hazard and another in the city of Martin in Floyd County. The church has brought more than 1,000 volunteers to assist with...
thelevisalazer.com
FLETCHER TELLS LOUISA ROTARY HE HAS $40 MILLION VISION AND NOW NEEDS “DIME TAX”
On Thursday August 18, 2022 The Louisa Rotary Club had a weekly scheduled meeting at First Baptist Church in Louisa, Kentucky from 12-1PM. Louisa Rotary Club Vice President Thomas Bradley welcomed Rotarians and Guests. Louisa Rotary President Harold Slone was absent. Rotarians Sherry Compton, Willa Cook and Ellen Taylor at...
wymt.com
Operation BBQ Relief sending meals all across EKY
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation BBQ Relief has set up at Food City in Hazard and is sending meals all across the region. The relief group has sent around 90,000 meals to flood victims in a span of 23 days. Michele Rusek, a member of Operation BBQ Relief, said it...
wymt.com
Spotty rain chances start out the new work and school week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we get ready to enter the last full week of August, we will get a reminder of what season we actually are in the coming days. We will likely start the day on a dreary note before seeing some sunshine this afternoon. The problem is we are going to keep chances for scattered showers and storms off and on all day. It will not be an all-day washout, but I recommend taking your rain gear with you, just in case. Highs should top out in the low 80s across the mountains.
wymt.com
SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Knott County
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced a Business Recovery Center (BRC) will open Monday, August 22, in Knott County. The center will be at the Hindman City Hall. The address is 10 Professor Clarke Circle, Hindman, KY 41822. The BRC will provide one-on-one help...
