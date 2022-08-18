ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paintsville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Kensley Feltner announces college commitment

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The top scorer in the state of Kentucky has announced her college plans. Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner announced on Twitter that she will continue her athletic and academic career at Belmont University. Feltner led the state in scoring with 943 total points and 26.9 points...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSAZ

Raceland makes it two in a row over Tomcats

WHEELERSBURG, Oh. (WSAZ) - A new location didn’t make a difference tonight for the Raceland Rams as they beat Ashland by a final of 34-7. The game was supposed to have been on Friday night in Raceland but their new field isn’t finished yet. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports on Saturday night.
RACELAND, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Paintsville, KY
Sports
City
Field, KY
City
Paintsville, KY
Paintsville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Sports
Paintsville, KY
Football
Local
Kentucky Football
WSAZ

Boyd County holds off South Point

SOUTH POINT, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Lions got win number one of the year by beating South Point by a final of 43-28. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
SOUTH POINT, OH
WOWK 13 News

Flash flood warnings after early strong storms Sunday

UPDATE (1:00 p.m.) A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Boone, Lincoln and Logan Counties until 2:30 p.m. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says they have responded to 13 calls for service in relation to heavy rains and flooding in their area. They are advising residents to stay away from swift-moving water and to […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022

AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Previews#Pigskin#The Eagles#American Football#Highschoolsports#Acl
wymt.com

Mild and muggy air on the way this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of us enjoyed the quite pleasant weather from last week, however, summer is still upon us and we’re not quite finished with the heat and humidity quite yet. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our cold front continues working through the region this afternoon and evening,...
HAZARD, KY
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Ashland, KY USA

My husband and I had just finished our workout at Planet Fitness and were coming to eat at Bob Evans for lunch. This heart brightened my day because I’ve been struggling a bit with motivation lately. Thank you! The hearts new home is going to be my office. 🥰☺️
ASHLAND, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wymt.com

Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday. The following areas were lifted from the advisory:. The entire city limits of Hazard. Airport Gardens. The Village Shopping Center. All areas between West...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

FLETCHER TELLS LOUISA ROTARY HE HAS $40 MILLION VISION AND NOW NEEDS “DIME TAX”

On Thursday August 18, 2022 The Louisa Rotary Club had a weekly scheduled meeting at First Baptist Church in Louisa, Kentucky from 12-1PM. Louisa Rotary Club Vice President Thomas Bradley welcomed Rotarians and Guests. Louisa Rotary President Harold Slone was absent. Rotarians Sherry Compton, Willa Cook and Ellen Taylor at...
LOUISA, KY
wymt.com

Operation BBQ Relief sending meals all across EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation BBQ Relief has set up at Food City in Hazard and is sending meals all across the region. The relief group has sent around 90,000 meals to flood victims in a span of 23 days. Michele Rusek, a member of Operation BBQ Relief, said it...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Spotty rain chances start out the new work and school week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we get ready to enter the last full week of August, we will get a reminder of what season we actually are in the coming days. We will likely start the day on a dreary note before seeing some sunshine this afternoon. The problem is we are going to keep chances for scattered showers and storms off and on all day. It will not be an all-day washout, but I recommend taking your rain gear with you, just in case. Highs should top out in the low 80s across the mountains.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced a Business Recovery Center (BRC) will open Monday, August 22, in Knott County. The center will be at the Hindman City Hall. The address is 10 Professor Clarke Circle, Hindman, KY 41822. The BRC will provide one-on-one help...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy