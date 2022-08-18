Read full article on original website
kwayradio.com
Sumner Man Arrested for Fatal Fire
A Sumner man has been arrested for allegedly starting a house fire that killed a man in Waterloo on Friday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. A passerby noticed the house at 309 E. Second Street was on fire and notified Station 1, which is nearby. Several people were inside the home at the time. Most were able to make it out safely but one had to jump from a second story window and rescue crews carried another man out. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released to this point. 59 year old John Spooner has been arrested and charged with first degree Arson. The details as to why and how Spooner allegedly set the fire have not been released. The investigation is still ongoing.
KCJJ
Iowa City teen arrested for alleged sale of marijuana and fake narcotics
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody on warrants stemming from the illegal sale of narcotics. Members of the Iowa City Police Department reportedly conducted a controlled purchase of marijuana in a parking lot on the 2500 block of Cascade Lane on February 18th. 18-year-old Libby Frantz of 2nd Avenue and an unnamed co-defendant delivered 14 grams of the drug during the incident.
KCRG.com
July Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting justified, county attorney says
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The LInn County Attorney’s Office has concluded an officer-involved shooting from last month was justified and criminal charges against the officers are not warranted. The conclusion comes after an investigation into the July 30 incident in which two Cedar Rapids police officers shot 23-year-old...
KCRG.com
One dead in Waterloo shooting, police investigating
One dead in Waterloo shooting, police investigating
KCRG.com
Iowa City man sentenced to 7 years in prison for owning firearms
Iowa City man sentenced to 7 years in prison for owning firearms
KCJJ
IC Police: Man who claimed to be drug enforcement agent threatened to have manager of downtown nightclub killed
An Iowa City man allegedly claimed he was a drug enforcement agent when he threatened to have the manager of a downtown nightclub killed. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who arrested 23-year-old Douglas Felipe De Silva Lima just before 1:45 Sunday morning. Arrest records indicate Felipe De Silva Lima of Hawk Ridge Drive refused orders from staff to leave El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue, at one point telling the manager he was a “Narco”, and that he would have him killed. “Narco” is a slang term for a Drug Enforcement Agent.
KCJJ
Iowa City man faces weapons charges after driving wrong way
An Iowa City man faces weapons and drug charges after a driving error brought him to the attention of police. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Dolan Morrison of Kountry Lane entered a do-not-enter traffic way near Capitol and Washington Streets just before 1:15 am Sunday. When officers made contact with him, the odor of marijuana was reportedly detected coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search turned up marijuana on Morrison’s person, and three loaded weapons were also found. Police say one of the weapons pertained to Morrison.
KCRG.com
Victim of fatal Waterloo house fire identified
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the man who died in a fire in Waterloo on Friday. Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East 2nd Street just before 7 a.m. As crews worked to extinguish the fire, they found a victim, later identified...
KCJJ
Intoxicated theft suspect tried to outrun Iowa City Police on bicycle
Iowa City Police say a theft suspect unsuccessfully tried to outrun them on a bicycle. According to arrest records, 56-year-old Todd Baggott of the Modern Manor manufactured housing community was captured on video stealing a bottle of Johnnie Walker valued at $55.99 from the Waterfront Hy-Vee just before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. Officers located Baggott just after 5:15 that night drinking an open container of alcohol on his bicycle near the intersection of Kirkwood Avenue and Gilbert Court. Baggott reportedly refused officers’ commands to stop, instead pedaling away.
KCJJ
Suspect accused of pulling gun on downtown IC bar staff wanted after skipping arraignment
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a suspect accused of pulling a gun on the staff of a downtown Iowa City bar. According to online court records, 18-year-old Alex Bwayonga skipped his arraignment, which was scheduled for 2:00 Friday afternoon at the Johnson County Courthouse. Iowa City...
KCRG.com
3 Indiana State University students dead, 2 injured in fiery crash
3 Indiana State University students dead, 2 injured in fiery crash
KCJJ
IC armed robbery suspect pleads not guilty
An Iowa City armed robbery suspect has entered a not guilty plea. 28-year-old Chad Morgan Fairchild of the Town and Campus Apartments is charged with 1st Degree Robbery and Assault While Using or Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. Just after 9:45pm on July 24th, Fairchild reportedly entered Hawkeye Smoke and Liquor...
ktvo.com
2 southeast Iowa men face multiple charges following weekend traffic stop
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa men are facing multiple charges following a weekend traffic stop. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Henry County sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was Jesse A. Rutherford, 34, of Washington,...
KBUR
Murder trial for Fairfield man accused of killing girlfriend begins
Louisa County, IA- The trial for a Fairfield man accused of killing his girlfriend is now underway in Louisa County. TV Station KHQA reports that Derrick Maynard of Fairfield is charged with Second Degree Murder in connection with a 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, which killed 29 year old Megan Reid of Fairfield.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man accused of leading police chase through Iowa City, North Liberty, and Cedar Rapids before hitting moving train
A Cedar Rapids man faces charges that he led police on a chase through Iowa City, North Liberty and Cedar Rapids…only ending when he hit a moving train. Iowa City Police say they initially tried to pull over a 1999 Jeep Wrangler that was travelling at 76 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone on Dubuque Street near Kimball Road just after 1:30 Sunday morning. The driver instead sped up, and the pursuit was eventually terminated.
KCRG.com
Waterloo man arrested following fatal house fire
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire were sent to the 300 block of E. 2nd Street for a report of a house fire. Responders worked to extinguish the fire. A subject was located side the house. They were taken to an area hospital where they later died.
KCJJ
IC Police: Intoxicated Mt. Pleasant man tried to break into car he thought was his own
Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say tried to break into a car that he erroneously believed was his own. Officers were called to the parking lot of 402 South Gilbert Street just before 2:45 Saturday morning for a male trying to break into a vehicle. Investigators say they arrived to find 21-year-old Dalton Moyle of Mt. Pleasant kicking the driver’s side door of a car, leaving muddy footprints on the window and a dent in the door. Moyle allegedly began yelling at the officers, claiming the car was his. He reportedly continued the claims even after police ran the license plate and proved otherwise.
KCRG.com
Central City man in hospital for serious injuries following farming accident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon Linn County Deputies, Center Point Ambulance, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Alburnett Fire, and Troy Mills Fire went to a field behind 5847 Troy Mills Road for a farm accident. At the scene, crews learned that 52-year-old James Weighton...
KCRG.com
Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a train early Sunday. Police and the Muscatine Fire Department responded around 12:38 a.m. to Sampson Street and Grandview Avenue and found a 41-year-old Muscatine man. TV6 is not naming him...
KCRG.com
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at 4:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls for shots fired in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE. Upon arrival, responding officers found a female victim who had been struck by an errant bullet while inside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. They appear to be non-life-threatening.
