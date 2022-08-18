Read full article on original website
BBC
Last homeowner on abandoned Birmingham street agrees to sell
The last homeowner on an abandoned street has agreed to sell after living on the empty estate for three years. Carl Harris, 65, accepted a final offer of £275,000 from Birmingham City Council for his semi-detached home on Gildas Avenue in Kings Norton. The area has been earmarked for...
I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill
A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
I'm a Brit who spent 4 months living in the US, and I made 3 crucial mistakes when I moved there that I won't make again
The next time Insider's Mikhaila Friel moves abroad, she says she won't stick to the tried and true tourist attractions — or her friends.
BBC
Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain
A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
Bananas Are Radioactive and Other Surprising Food Facts
Between the end of World War II and the end of the 20th century, Americans (especially city-dwellers) forgot a lot about food — where it came from, how it looked in its natural state, how to cook it. The proliferation of canned and frozen produce; the ever-increasing popularity of the microwave oven and other labor-saving […]
Phys.org
Common ingredient in household products could be contributing to antibiotic resistance
A recent study by researchers at the University of Toronto has identified a chemical found in several consumer products that could be a potential cause of the rise of antibiotic resistance In Canada. The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty...
Truss and Sunak told to ‘look in mirror’ over Scottish Government scrutiny calls
Conservative leadership hopefuls have been told to “look in the mirror” over calls for greater scrutiny of the Scottish Government as neither candidate turned up at parliamentary committees, a Scottish Government minister has said.Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak both used their leadership campaign trail to announce plans to increase the scrutiny of Scottish ministers by Westminster meetings and the UK Government.But Keith Brown, Justice Secretary and the SNP deputy leader, said both Ms Truss and Mr Sunak had previously snubbed scrutiny sessions in the Scottish Parliament.Earlier this year, Mr Sunak, who served as chancellor before resigning in July, was asked...
BBC
Sizewell C: Boris Johnson backs Suffolk nuclear power plant funding
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed plans to part-fund the Sizewell C nuclear power plant on the Suffolk coast, Whitehall sources said. The government is expected to confirm it will invest in the estimated £20bn project within weeks. It gave the go-ahead for the new plant in July with...
Nicola Sturgeon: I hope latest council pay offer will end Edinburgh ‘disruption’
Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes a new pay offer to local government workers will end the “disruption” in Edinburgh – where a strike by council staff has left litter bins overflowing.At the same time as tourists have been flocking to the capital to enjoy the summer festivals, cleansing staff working for Edinburgh City Council went out on strike on Thursday August 18, as part of the protest over pay.The walkout, the first in a series of protests planned by trade unions, is due to go on until August 30, with bins around the city already overflowing with rubbish as a...
MPs and Lords wasted 2.6 million subsidised meals last year as food poverty surges
Food poverty campaigners have criticised MPs, peers and their staff for throwing away vast quantities of food while families struggle to eat.Some 2.6 million meals worth of food waste was thrown away in parliament last year, according to figures released by Commons authorities under freedom of information requests.It comes as charity The Food Foundation says that 7.3 million households have been cutting back on or skipping meals since the start of this year – an increase of 57 per cent.Parliament operates 17 bars and eateries, most of which make significant financial losses – totalling £6.6m in the first year of...
Police beg people to stop ringing 999 to call out neighbours using hosepipes
With temperatures soaring over recent weeks, drastic measures have been taken to help save water supplies in certain parts of the country. It was announced earlier this month that the South East and the Isle of Wight were introducing hosepipe bans, meaning they cannot be used to water plants, clean cars or fill paddling pools.
Nature.com
Associations of genetic liability for Alzheimer's disease with cognition and eye movements in a large, population-based cohort study
To identify cognitive measures that may be particularly sensitive to early cognitive decline in preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD), we investigated the relation between genetic risk for AD and cognitive task performance in a large population-based cohort study. We measured performance on memory, processing speed, executive function, crystallized intelligence and eye movement tasks in 5182 participants of the Rhineland Study, aged 30 to 95 years. We quantified genetic risk for AD by creating three weighted polygenic risk scores (PRS) based on the genome-wide significant single-nucleotide polymorphisms coming from three different genetic association studies. We assessed the relation of AD PRS with cognitive performance using generalized linear models. Three PRS were associated with lower performance on the Corsi forward task, and two PRS were associated with a lower probability of correcting antisaccade errors, but none of these associations remained significant after correction for multiple testing. Associations between age and trail-making test A (TMT-A) performance were modified by AD genetic risk, with individuals at high genetic risk showing the strongest association. We conclude that no single measure of our cognitive test battery robustly captures genetic liability for AD as quantified by current PRS. However, Corsi forward performance and the probability of correcting antisaccade errors may represent promising candidates whose ability to capture genetic liability for AD should be investigated further. Additionally, our finding on TMT-A performance suggests that processing speed represents a sensitive marker of AD genetic risk in old age and supports the processing speed theory of age-related cognitive decline.
BBC
DJ night on derelict Barrow industrial estate 'unsafe'
A proposed DJ night at a derelict industrial estate would be unsafe and a disturbance to residents, officials have warned. Pitch Up Events has applied for a licence to serve alcohol and play music at Salthouse Mills in Barrow, Cumbria. Police said the site was "littered" with rubbish that could...
Belfast barber urges those receiving GCSE results to aim for the sky
A young barber from Belfast who has trimmed tresses across the world – including those of Manchester United football players – has urged GCSE students to aim for the sky.Mark Hawthorne, 21, from the Shankill area, is currently working in Melbourne with ambitions set up his own brand in Belfast as well as mentor young people.He received his GCSE results at the Belfast Boys Model school in 2017 after experiencing personal challenges including being placed into care at the age of 11.At that time, official statistics pointed to just 15% of looked-after children getting five good GCSEs.There was also the...
BBC
Donkey rides cancelled at New Brighton over animal welfare
Planned donkey rides for August Bank Holiday have been cancelled at a beach after objections over animal welfare. Wirral Council cancelled the plans for New Brighton, Merseyside, over concerns about how the animals would cope in the predicted hot weather. New Brighton Coastal Community Team, who had protested against the...
Supply chain ‘will be severely disrupted’ by Felixstowe port strike, union warns
A union official says “the supply chain will be severely disrupted” by an eight-day strike at the UK’s biggest container port.Unite national officer Robert Morton also warned there “will be more strikes” if his members’ pay demands are not met, as some 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe, Suffolk, are expected to walk out in a dispute over pay in the first strike to hit the port since 1989.On Monday, the second day of industrial action at the port, Mr Morton said Unite wants an improved pay offer in line with at “least the rate of inflation”, suggesting a figure...
BBC
M42-M6 link road to shut for HS2 works
A key stretch of the M42 motorway is set to close to allow work on the HS2 high-speed rail line. The M42-M6 westbound link road in Water Orton will be shut between 21:00 and 05:00 BST, from Monday until Saturday 3 September. A lane will also remain shut on the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Visitors to hidden Newport Pagnell 'beach' handed police warning after rise in anti-social behaviour
Police have warned that a hidden beauty spot in Buckinghamshire has become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour. Officers say that some visitors have been urinating in a nearby field and having an adverse effect on neighbouring communities. Located in Newport Pagnell in Milton Keynes, the 'beach' is a much-loved spot....
Second City by Richard Vinen review – modern Britain’s debt to Birmingham
“Why does Birmingham exist?” asks historian Richard Vinen of Britain’s perennially overlooked second city. It’s not near a significant river or estuary. It doesn’t sit on a hill, atop bountiful natural resources. Not only is Birmingham 105 miles from the nearest beach, but, writes Vinen, it is also “one of the least walkable cities in Britain”. Its districts are segregated by class, race and income as much as by its notorious road system.
Guaranteed research funding is still available in the UK
I was very sorry to read Prof José R Penadés’s experience of losing research funding (Thanks to Brexit, I lost a €2.5m research grant. I fear for the future of UK science, 18 August). I did want to take this opportunity, though, to reassure researchers who...
U.K.・
