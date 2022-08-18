ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Russel, Western art events underway

The Russell event is underway and this year is Russel Reignited with new artist suites that are free and open to the public. Free Admission at the C.M Russell Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. See all of the current exhibitions on display including Modest Yet Masterful, a collection...
City adopting updated building codes

The city planning department is adopting updated building codes on Sept. 9. International Building Code, 2021 Edition (IBC) International Existing Building Code, 2021 Edition (IEBC) International Residential Code, 2021 Edition (IRC) Uniform Plumbing Code, 2021 Edition (UPC) National Electrical Code, 2020 Edition (NEC) International Mechanical Code, 2021 Edition (IMC) International...
Commission approves downtown group funding request for operations, murals

City Commissioners unanimously approved a request for $154,509 in tax increment financing funds for the Downtown Development Partnership during their Aug. 16 meeting. The DDP is a partnership of downtown organizations to include the Great Falls Improvement District, Downtown Great Falls Association, NeighborWorks Great Falls, Great Falls Development Authority, City of Great Falls, Great Falls Public Library, Great Falls Public Schools, Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Neighborhood Council 7, the city parking and historic preservation commissions and Cascade County.
City approves $1.2 million loan for apartment project

City Commissioners unanimously approved a request for $1.2 million of Community Development Block Grant funds for a proposed rental housing project during their Aug. 16 meeting. The funds are part of the city’s housing rehabilitation loan program that uses CDBG funds and offers no-interest loans to low income residents and...
