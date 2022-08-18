Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Update: Woman in Stolen Damaged Smoking Car Leaves Scene of Crash in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A single-vehicle crash occured on Saturday and witnesses watched the driver leave the scene with a smoking damaged car. Several people who witnessed the crash called 911. According to Law enforcement at approximately 12:20 pm a vehicle traveling North on Matville Rd left the roadway and struck...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Man Hit by Car, Possible Bar Fight in Orient
Orient – Law enforcement and EMS are heading to the scene of a person hit by a car and a possible bar fight in Orient around 10:40 pm on Saturday. According to early reports, a call came in of a man down hit by a car and for law enforcement to, “step it up” because there was a possible fight going on at the Tavern 62 bar located at 9250 on US-62 in Orient.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency squads are being called around 4:20 pm on Saturday to a 2-vehicle crash on US-23 Southbound in the area of Little Walnut. According to early reports, the crash occurred at the intersection of Little Walnut and US-23 between two vehicles. Harrison fire has been requested to the scene.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Motorcycle Crash in Stoutsville, One Injured
Stoutsville – Emergency services are heading to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Stoutsvill around 6:25 pm on Friday. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 8900 block of Railroad street. The rider is complaining of a possible broken leg. Please avoid the area.
sciotopost.com
Update – Two Car Crash in Pickaway, Grove City Juvenile Injured
Pickaway -A two-vehicle crash occured in the area of Mattville road and 762 in Pickaway County around 2 pm. At approximately 2 pm two vehicles collided at OH-762 and Matville Rd. A 2009 Toyota Camry traveling South failed to stop at a stop sign, before crossing SR-762 and colliding with a Chevy 2500.
WHIZ
Kopchak Road and State Route 60 Closed
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Kopchak road will be closed between W Pike and US 40 — and Ridge Road. According to the Muskingum County engineer office, this road closure will begin tomorrow for Monday, August 22nd. The reason for the closure is due to roadside mowing. But, the county engineers office...
WSAZ
Hocking County accident under investigation
ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
Ironton Tribune
Wheelersburg woman killed in crash
MINFORD – A Wheelersburg woman was killed in a crash in Scioto County on Thursday, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Linda L. Murphy, 67, sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident, which took place at 7:45 a.m. on State Route 823 near the Lucasville-Minford Road off ramp.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Skid steer accident leaves one person trapped in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews from Liberty Township responded to the area of Cotterman Lane near Londonderry on a skid steer rollover accident. According to initial reports, the occupant of the skid steer was trapped inside after it had rolled down a hill into a creek. Multiple rescue...
sciotopost.com
Hocking County Wanted -Search for Man Who Fled Traffic Stop
HOCKING – On Friday, August 19, 2022, Corey James Kelly, 32-year old, fled from a traffic stop, along Chieftain Drive, Logan. Kelly is wanted for weapon violations from another state. Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County EMS (Drone Unit), Logan Police Department, and Ohio Department Natural Resources Officer were unable to locate Kelly in a wooded area.
sciotopost.com
17-Year-Old Warrant for Murder in Columbus
COLUMBUS – A child is now wanted in the death of a 21 year old man in Columbus. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 4:10 pm, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Ashburton Rd. on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Columbus Fire Medics to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Despite receiving life-saving medical care, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 4:58 pm. Witnesses at the scene stated there were several individuals involved in an argument when the shots were fired.
17-year-old shot multiple times in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times overnight Monday in the South Linden neighborhood, according to Columbus police. CPD said the teenager was shot just before midnight while inside a car with a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man at the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue. After the shooting, […]
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Deputies Arrest Drunk Driver in Corn Field by Fairgrounds
ROSS – On Wednesday a man was found behind the wheel of a vehicle in a corn field after a passerby called 911. According to Ross County Sheriff’s office, on, August 17, 2022, at approximately 9:38 pm., the Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call that a pickup truck was on Fairgrounds Road in the cornfield.
WSAZ
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
One person dead after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in southeast Columbus, according to police. Police say a call came in just after 1:45 a.m. of a pedestrian being struck at South Hamilton Road and U.S. Route 33 West. Officers arrived and found the victim dead at […]
sciotopost.com
Update: Pickaway Home Suffers Fire Damage From Lightning Strike
Pickaway – During a severe weather storm that caused hundreds of lighting strikes in the area, one home was hit by a single strike causing a fire. Around 6 pm on Saturday, August 20, 2022, a home in the 9000 block of Boston Harbor Way in Orient was hit by a single strike of lightning, that caused a small fire to start in the attic of the home.
Driver dead after hitting telephone pole in Perry Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Thursday evening after crashing into a telephone pole in Perry Township. Just after 9 p.m., a westbound motorist driving a Toyota Camry on State Route 161 near West Dublin Granville Road and Fiesta Drive veered off the right side of the road, according to a news release from […]
Suspect identified in deadly Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a 17-year-old who shot and killed a 21-year-old on the east side of Columbus on Aug. 15. Columbus police said a murder warrant has been issued for Jaizion Lamarr Reid, 17. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road on […]
myfox28columbus.com
Delaware County Sheriff's Office still seeking help identifying Zoombezi Bay thief
POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — The Delaware County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who stole multiple bags at Zoombezi Bay and has used one of the stolen credit cards at a Kroger grocery store. Police say the suspect has multiple tattoos on both...
wchstv.com
Athens County Sheriff's Office trying to locate young woman who may have left the area
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding a young woman who may have fled to Columbus. Emma Hoover, 18, was last seen entering a black car of an unknown make or model on Radford Road, according to a news release Thursday from the sheriff’s office.
