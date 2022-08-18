ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

sciotopost.com

Breaking: Man Hit by Car, Possible Bar Fight in Orient

Orient – Law enforcement and EMS are heading to the scene of a person hit by a car and a possible bar fight in Orient around 10:40 pm on Saturday. According to early reports, a call came in of a man down hit by a car and for law enforcement to, “step it up” because there was a possible fight going on at the Tavern 62 bar located at 9250 on US-62 in Orient.
ORIENT, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency squads are being called around 4:20 pm on Saturday to a 2-vehicle crash on US-23 Southbound in the area of Little Walnut. According to early reports, the crash occurred at the intersection of Little Walnut and US-23 between two vehicles. Harrison fire has been requested to the scene.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Motorcycle Crash in Stoutsville, One Injured

Stoutsville – Emergency services are heading to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Stoutsvill around 6:25 pm on Friday. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 8900 block of Railroad street. The rider is complaining of a possible broken leg. Please avoid the area.
STOUTSVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Two Car Crash in Pickaway, Grove City Juvenile Injured

Pickaway -A two-vehicle crash occured in the area of Mattville road and 762 in Pickaway County around 2 pm. At approximately 2 pm two vehicles collided at OH-762 and Matville Rd. A 2009 Toyota Camry traveling South failed to stop at a stop sign, before crossing SR-762 and colliding with a Chevy 2500.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Kopchak Road and State Route 60 Closed

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Kopchak road will be closed between W Pike and US 40 — and Ridge Road. According to the Muskingum County engineer office, this road closure will begin tomorrow for Monday, August 22nd. The reason for the closure is due to roadside mowing. But, the county engineers office...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Hocking County accident under investigation

ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Wheelersburg woman killed in crash

MINFORD – A Wheelersburg woman was killed in a crash in Scioto County on Thursday, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Linda L. Murphy, 67, sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident, which took place at 7:45 a.m. on State Route 823 near the Lucasville-Minford Road off ramp.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Skid steer accident leaves one person trapped in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews from Liberty Township responded to the area of Cotterman Lane near Londonderry on a skid steer rollover accident. According to initial reports, the occupant of the skid steer was trapped inside after it had rolled down a hill into a creek. Multiple rescue...
sciotopost.com

Hocking County Wanted -Search for Man Who Fled Traffic Stop

HOCKING – On Friday, August 19, 2022, Corey James Kelly, 32-year old, fled from a traffic stop, along Chieftain Drive, Logan. Kelly is wanted for weapon violations from another state. Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County EMS (Drone Unit), Logan Police Department, and Ohio Department Natural Resources Officer were unable to locate Kelly in a wooded area.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

17-Year-Old Warrant for Murder in Columbus

COLUMBUS – A child is now wanted in the death of a 21 year old man in Columbus. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 4:10 pm, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Ashburton Rd. on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Columbus Fire Medics to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Despite receiving life-saving medical care, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 4:58 pm. Witnesses at the scene stated there were several individuals involved in an argument when the shots were fired.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old shot multiple times in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times overnight Monday in the South Linden neighborhood, according to Columbus police. CPD said the teenager was shot just before midnight while inside a car with a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man at the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue. After the shooting, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Deputies Arrest Drunk Driver in Corn Field by Fairgrounds

ROSS – On Wednesday a man was found behind the wheel of a vehicle in a corn field after a passerby called 911. According to Ross County Sheriff’s office, on, August 17, 2022, at approximately 9:38 pm., the Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call that a pickup truck was on Fairgrounds Road in the cornfield.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Child hospitalized after dog bite

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Pickaway Home Suffers Fire Damage From Lightning Strike

Pickaway – During a severe weather storm that caused hundreds of lighting strikes in the area, one home was hit by a single strike causing a fire. Around 6 pm on Saturday, August 20, 2022, a home in the 9000 block of Boston Harbor Way in Orient was hit by a single strike of lightning, that caused a small fire to start in the attic of the home.
ORIENT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver dead after hitting telephone pole in Perry Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Thursday evening after crashing into a telephone pole in Perry Township. Just after 9 p.m., a westbound motorist driving a Toyota Camry on State Route 161 near West Dublin Granville Road and Fiesta Drive veered off the right side of the road, according to a news release from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in deadly Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a 17-year-old who shot and killed a 21-year-old on the east side of Columbus on Aug. 15. Columbus police said a murder warrant has been issued for Jaizion Lamarr Reid, 17. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road on […]
COLUMBUS, OH

