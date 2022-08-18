ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

More than 14 million people under flood watches Sunday

After heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Southwest this weekend, more than 14 million people across the southern Plains were under flood watches and warnings Sunday, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Shreveport, Louisiana. About 3 to 5 inches of heavy rain had already fallen across the...
TEXAS STATE
KAKE TV

CDC confirms 8-year-old Nebraska boy died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KAKE) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the boy, identified...
OMAHA, NE
KAKE TV

New training address epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Indigenous women across the country and right here in Kansas are 10 times more likely to be kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and murdered. The crimes are rarely prosecuted. Kansas lawmakers hope a new haw would help change that. That law has been on the books for a little over a year, now.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
City
Rockport, MA
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
KAKE TV

Mount Juliet K9 helps catch burglary suspect

MOUNT JULIET, Tennessee (WSMV) -- Police said a suspect accused of burglary at Tractor Supply on Saturday was caught with the help of K9 Majlo. The suspect, a 16-year-old male from Antioch, was seen running away from Tractor Supply after the burglary alarm was set off around 11:45 a.m. Mount...
MOUNT JULIET, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy