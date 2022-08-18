Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Maharashtra: Missing girl found after nine years recounts ordeal
After nine long years, 16-year-old Pooja Gaud is finally able to rest her head on her mother's lap. Pooja went missing on 22 January 2013 when she was seven years old. She says she was picked up from outside her school in Mumbai city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra by a couple who lured her with an ice-cream.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Russia accuses Ukraine’s secret services of killing Putin ally’s daughter with car bomb
Ukraine’s secret service was responsible for a car explosion that killed the daughter of one of president Vladimir Putin’s closest allies, Russia has claimed.Darya Dugina, daughter of prominent nationalist ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, died on Saturday when a suspected explosive device detonated in the car she was driving near Moscow.The FSB, Russia’s federal security service, claimed – without providing clear evidence – that the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian woman born in 1979.It said the woman and her teenage daughter had arrived in Russia in July and spent a month preparing the attack by renting an apartment in...
Pakistan approves agreement to provide troops for soccer World Cup security in Qatar -minister
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan's cabinet has approved a draft agreement to provide troops for security at the soccer World Cup in Qatar later this year, Pakistan's information minister said on Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Opinion: 6 lessons the West has learned in the 6 months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Six months after sending troops into Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is banking that the West's unity will fracture over economic pressures and that time is on his side, writes Daniel Treisman.
Comments / 0