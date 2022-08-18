Read full article on original website
Freedom Biosciences Gets $10.5M In Seed Financing For Psychedelics Research, This Is What We Know
Freedom Biosciences achieved a major $10.5 million in a seed financing round in which MBX Capital, PsyMed Ventures, Village Global and The Yale Startup, among others, participated. The clinical-stage biotech company, which develops therapeutics based on various psychedelics to treat major depressive disorder, will use the funds to advance its...
Why 5 ‘Strong Buy’ Value Dividend Stocks Can Weather the Bear Market
These five Jefferies value stock picks are well suited for what could be a very ugly rest of the year. They pay solid and dependable dividends and should hold their ground in an inflationary and recessionary period better than stocks that ripped during the summer rally.
Newmont Publishes Inaugural Taxes and Royalties Contribution Report
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) published its inaugural Taxes and Royalties Contribution Report (the report), continuing the Company’s commitment to transparency by detailing the significant contributions made to host communities and governments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005732/en/ Newmont Corporation’s Taxes and Royalties Contribution Report: https://s24.q4cdn.com/382246808/files/doc_downloads/2022/sustainability/newmont-2021-tax-report.pdf (Graphic: Business Wire)
