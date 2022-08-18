ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newmont Publishes Inaugural Taxes and Royalties Contribution Report

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) published its inaugural Taxes and Royalties Contribution Report (the report), continuing the Company’s commitment to transparency by detailing the significant contributions made to host communities and governments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005732/en/ Newmont Corporation’s Taxes and Royalties Contribution Report: https://s24.q4cdn.com/382246808/files/doc_downloads/2022/sustainability/newmont-2021-tax-report.pdf (Graphic: Business Wire)
