ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Police thwart ‘mass shooting plot’ at music festival in Washington state

Law enforcement officials in Washington state claim to have foiled a suspect mass shooting plot at a concert attended by 25,000 people. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said that they detained a man they think was intending to shoot visitors to the Gorge Amphitheater in the community of George on Friday night. The sheriff’s office was made aware of a suspect in a parking lot by witnesses and concert security staff at around 9pm on 19 August. Police said that witnesses grew wary after they spotted the man using a balloon to inhale an unknown gas or substance and...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy