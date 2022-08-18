Law enforcement officials in Washington state claim to have foiled a suspect mass shooting plot at a concert attended by 25,000 people. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said that they detained a man they think was intending to shoot visitors to the Gorge Amphitheater in the community of George on Friday night. The sheriff’s office was made aware of a suspect in a parking lot by witnesses and concert security staff at around 9pm on 19 August. Police said that witnesses grew wary after they spotted the man using a balloon to inhale an unknown gas or substance and...

MUSIC ・ 24 MINUTES AGO