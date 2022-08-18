ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

city-countyobserver.com

Do Indiana Kids Count?

After 50 years, the dog finally caught the car. In case you’re wondering what I’m talking about, the state of Indiana just passed a near-total ban on abortion. Abortion is now illegal in Indiana except for rape and incest (up to 10 weeks) and up to 20 weeks when it comes to a fatal fetal anomaly and cases of serious health risk to the mother.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

UPDATED: Three Indiana State University students killed in car crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team were among the three students who were killed in a weekend crash, officials said Monday. Two other football team members who were injured in the crash were out of intensive care but remained hospitalized...
RILEY, IN
WTHI

INDIANA INFLATION RELIEF CHECKS

"It's a good thing." Inflation relief checks head to taxpayers' bank accounts. Indiana Taxpayer Refund checks are being distributed now. Here's what you need to know about the extra cash coming your way.
INDIANA STATE
City
New Haven, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
New Haven, IN
Business
cutoday.info

Montana's Credit Unions CEO Tracie Kenyon to Retire

HELENA, Mont. – Tracie Kenyon, who for more than two decades has led Montana’s Credit Unions (MCU), the state credit union trade association, has announced plans to retire in the Spring of 2023. In announcing her departure, the association noted that during Kenyon’s 22-year career MCU started two...
MONTANA STATE
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant

General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
casscountyonline.com

Indiana’s reserved hunt applications open Aug. 22 – Sept. 23, 2022

Last Updated on August 21, 2022 by Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Starting Aug. 22, hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts via on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they apply.
FOX59

PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky

On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a landspout occurred in northcentral Indiana. The spout prompted a Tornado Warning in Randolph County. Was your residence affected? If so, send us a photo to wxinweb@nexstar.tv and electronically sign a content consent form here.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

State Refund Checks Rolling Out

(Indianapolis, IN) - Check your mailbox this weekend for a check from the state, if you haven’t already received your tax rebate money. Recently the Indiana General Assembly agreed to issue each taxpayer a $200 refund from the state’s surplus to help offset the effects of inflation. According...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
hot1079fortwayne.com

Two responses come in for bulk collection contract in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne has received two bids for a new bulk collection contract. GFL Environmental, the city’s current residential trash and recycling hauler, and Republic Services of Indiana each submitted proposals on Thursday. The two responses were submitted to the City...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne outreach group repairs wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning and fixing up wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia. The need for wheelchairs is massive in Ethiopia, with more than 2,000 people on the waiting list to get one. Agape Mobility Ethiopia held the wheelchair repair 6-hour workshop to help...
FORT WAYNE, IN
protocol.com

Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.

Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Indiana taxpayers already seeing $200 refunds

INDIANAPOLIS - It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund. The second round of refunds are already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers, after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in "late August." Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Indiana GOP Chooses Nominee to Replace Walorski

MISHAWAKA, Ind.–The Indiana Republican Party has picked its GOP nominee to replace the late Representative Jackie Walorski. The nominee they have selected is Rudy Yakym. Yakym, 38, was previously the finance director for Walorski’s congressional campaign. He also has been endorsed by Walorksi’s husband, Dean Swihart. Currently, he is an executive with the Elkhart distribution company Kem Krest.
INDIANA STATE

