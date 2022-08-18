Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Haunted Places in Williamsburg, VirginiaChannelocityWilliamsburg, VA
Old Ferry Rd. bridge openings for boats suspended until AprilWatchful EyeMathews, VA
Senior Citizen Discounts in Chesapeake, VATerry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Energy Plan: Youngkin touts development of ‘all of the above approach’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is taking comments toward the development of a Virginia Energy Plan that he says will encompass an “all of the above approach.”. An informational webinar about how you can participate in building the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.
Virginia Department of Agriculture launches mental health care tipline for farmers, agricultural workers
Farmers and other workers in the agricultural industry can face numerous demands that take a toll on their mental health. Now, in an effort to provide support, farmers across Virginia can call or text a mental health helpline specifically intended to help them cope with the unique pressure of their job.
Augusta Free Press
With job growth stalling, Virginia Republicans debate tax cuts vs. rainy day fund
The office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin tried to put a positive spin on jobs numbers this week, touting a 100,000 more people working since January milestone, but inside the numbers, job growth appears to have stalled. Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey data released Friday by the Virginia Employment Commission...
NBC12
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
salus.edu
WATN: Lisa Wallace-Davis, OD '92
As the president of the Virginia State Board of Optometry, vice chair of the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, board member of the Newport News Arts Commission and the Virginia Optometric Association Board of Trustees as well as serving in numerous other organizations, involved is the perfect word to describe Lisa Wallace-Davis, OD ‘92.
WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
Youngkin lays out plans to allocate $3.2B in excess funds, including tax relief for Virginians
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin formally laid out a financial roadmap Friday morning in Richmond for plans to allocate $3.2 billion in excess funds for the Commonwealth. The funds, announced officially at a House and Senate Joint Money Committee's meeting, comes from a combination of roughly $2...
No phones in class? Virginia school district set to vote on proposed policy
A proposed policy regarding cell phones will be voted on during the Virginia Beach School Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theriver953.com
Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia today?
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 22.
Norfolk Public School records gains in reading and mathematics performance
Norfolk Public Schools says their students have made record gains in the areas of reading and mathematic performance during their first full year in person since the onset of the pandemic.
Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite supply chain delays
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Virginia Aquaplex was slated to open this summer, but supply chain issues have delayed construction. The facility is set to open around fall 2022. Some of the features inside include a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-yard competition programming pool, 1,500 seats for spectators and an outdoor splashdown park. “To […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
constructiondive.com
Skanska tapped to work on largest US offshore wind project
The Virginia Port Authority has selected Skanska for a $223 million offshore wind project in Portsmouth, Virginia. The U.S. arm of the Sweden-based builder will redevelop approximately 72 acres of the Portsmouth Marine Terminal, located on the west bank of the Elizabeth River near Norfolk, Virginia, for use as an offshore wind staging port. The entire terminal is 287 acres.
'History has dark and ugly parts' | Virginia Board of Education considers changes to how history is taught
NORFOLK, Va. — Every seven years, Virginia school leaders update the state’s Standards of Learning for history and social studies. Effectively, a blueprint for how to teach American and international history. Wednesday, The Virginia Board of Education delayed an initial review of these standards to a later time....
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
How teaching profession is changing in Virginia
As Virginia continues facing a critical teacher shortage, the requirements for becoming an educator in the Commonwealth are changing.
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
Wish granted! Local organizations surprise 12-year-old foodie with 757 food tour
Alonna Willis may be 12, but her palate could compete with the best. An organization that grants the dreams of kids battling life-threatening disease took it from there.
peninsulachronicle.com
Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital Receives Magnet Redesignation For Nursing Excellence
NEWPORT NEWS-Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital received Magnet redesignation in May for its nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Magnet designation is one of the most prestigious and coveted recognitions that a hospital can achieve for nursing excellence in the United States. Mary Immaculate Hospital acquired initial...
Community giving & resources fair Aug. 20 in Hampton
The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Boo Williams Sportsplex, located at 5 Armistead Pointe Parkway.
Comments / 0