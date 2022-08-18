ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

NBC12

Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. "I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth," Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
VIRGINIA STATE
salus.edu

WATN: Lisa Wallace-Davis, OD '92

As the president of the Virginia State Board of Optometry, vice chair of the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, board member of the Newport News Arts Commission and the Virginia Optometric Association Board of Trustees as well as serving in numerous other organizations, involved is the perfect word to describe Lisa Wallace-Davis, OD '92.
ELKINS PARK, PA
WTOP

Students return to changes in Va.'s largest school systems

As students return to class in some of Virginia's largest school systems, they're finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite supply chain delays

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Virginia Aquaplex was slated to open this summer, but supply chain issues have delayed construction. The facility is set to open around fall 2022. Some of the features inside include a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-yard competition programming pool, 1,500 seats for spectators and an outdoor splashdown park. "To […]
HAMPTON, VA
constructiondive.com

Skanska tapped to work on largest US offshore wind project

The Virginia Port Authority has selected Skanska for a $223 million offshore wind project in Portsmouth, Virginia. The U.S. arm of the Sweden-based builder will redevelop approximately 72 acres of the Portsmouth Marine Terminal, located on the west bank of the Elizabeth River near Norfolk, Virginia, for use as an offshore wind staging port. The entire terminal is 287 acres.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WFXR

Where's the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital Receives Magnet Redesignation For Nursing Excellence

NEWPORT NEWS-Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital received Magnet redesignation in May for its nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Magnet designation is one of the most prestigious and coveted recognitions that a hospital can achieve for nursing excellence in the United States. Mary Immaculate Hospital acquired initial...

