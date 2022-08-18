ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theshelbyreport.com

Weis Markets Hires New VP Of Construction, Store Development

Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets has hired John Driscoll as VP of construction and store development. In this position, Driscoll will oversee the day-to-day management and operation of the company’s construction, architecture, land development, non-resale procurement, energy and facilities maintenance. He reports to Rusty Graber, SVP of real estate and...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Sky clears for unveiling of new Bases Loaded statues

Williamsport, Pa. — The weather threatened to put a damper on the unveiling of three new statues at the corner of Market and Third Streets in the City on Sunday evening, but as guests and the honorees arrived, the rain stopped and the skies cleared. With the clearing came President George W. Bush, 100-year-old Rachel Robinson, the widow of Jackie Robinson, Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and "better late than never," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who arrived late and received a little friendly ribbing...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times News

HR director leans on military background in new role

On the morning of her third day as Schuylkill County’s human resources director, Andrea L. Whelan has her boots firmly on the ground. Whelan, of Tower City, was hired Aug. 11 at $80,000 a year, and started the job on Aug. 15. “I was active duty in the Pennsylvania...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg's Bull Run Greenway named a 2022 Great Public Space

Lewisburg, Pa. — Each year, the American Planning Association designates Great Places: locations with a sustainable vision for the future and models for other communities. This year, Bull Run Greenway in Lewisburg is one of five new Great Places, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 51. Bull Run Greenway is a streamside public space in the improved Hufnagle Park. The space was envisioned through a community planning and design process to enhance both the local environment and recreational opportunities. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

2022 GOLF CHALLENGE: Frosty Valley

DANVILLE, Montour County EYEWITNESS SPORTS — The final Eyewitness Sports Golf Challenge of this season takes us to Danville and Frosty Valley resort. The closing 18th hole is the site as sports director A.J. Donatoni goes for his first and only win of 2022, facing head golf professional Steve Kuchka.
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

How Spam came to the Little League World Series

Spam is an iconic food across many countries, but one U.S. state celebrates it more than any other region of the world: Hawaii. When the Honolulu Little League team ventured to Williamsport, they brought their love of Spam with them. “Every kid in Hawaii grows up eating Spam,” Honolulu team manager Gerald Oda said with a laugh. “We grill it. We fry it. You name it and we’ll eat it...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Long delays don’t stop the Midwest as it rolls to 10-2 finish at LLWS

Williamsport, Pa. —The Mountain region attempted to make a comeback on the Midwest region after going down early in the first two innings. In a play that will highlight the Midwest’s journey at the 2022 Little League World Series, Greyson Ballinger caught a ball in left field and put a perfect throw to home for the second inning’s final out. The throw prevented a run from being scored and helped Midwest secure a 10-2 win over Mountain Region. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Midwest scored early to eliminate Northwest with 6-3 win at Lamade Stadium

Williamsport, Pa. —In a do or die situation, the Midwest did plenty of doing as it scored three runs in the opening inning as it fought off elimination at the 2022 Little League World Series. The early output was enough for the Iowa kids as they battled to take down the Northwest 6-3 during the first game of the day at Lamade Stadium. Ted Swanson hit a double for the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

From Monsey to Muncy: One small borough’s connection to Native American history

Where did the name Muncy come from? A writer in the book “History of Lycoming County” edited by John Megginess, said “Muncy derives its name from the Monsey tribe of Indians that once dwelt within its borders.” According to Native-Languages.org, the Monsey language, also spelled “Munsee,” is “an Algonkian language closely related to American Delaware, or Lenape, but is considered by most linguists a distinct language.” It was said that...
MUNCY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Recently opened Amazon facility looks to bring hundreds of jobs to the area

Montgomery, Pa. — The new Amazon facility on 776 Saegers Station Road, Montgomery has recently opened and provides “last mile delivery” in the area. "Last mile delivery," according to Ron Boatswan, the facilities operations manager, means that the new center is the last stop for a package before it gets to the customer. The facility's delivery radius goes as far north as Liberty in Tioga County and south to Selinsgrove...
MONTGOMERY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New bridge trail expands recreational opportunities along Susquehanna

A new trail connection has been unveiled in Clinton County: Falcon Bridge on the Bald Eagle Valley Trail. DCNR made the announcement this week in a ribbon cutting ceremony. During the ceremony, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said, “Today’s announcement helps close a critical trail gap and expand recreation opportunities for a region rich with beautiful natural landscapes." The new bridge will help connect two sections of the Bald Eagle...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WOLF

Amazon opens first Lycoming County facility

LYCOMING CO. (WOLF) — Amazon is opening its first facility in Lycoming County. A new 'delivery station' was officially opened today in Montgomery. Packages start at a fulfillment center-- then go to a sorting center-- and then a Delivery Station where packages go on vans and are then delivered to people.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Security keeps statues under wraps before big reveal

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three large, bronze statues are being kept under wraps Saturday night in Williamsport before a very big celebration. The statues of all-time major league great Cy Young, fellow hall-of-famer Jackie Robinson, and former President George w. Bush will be unveiled tomorrow. The special ceremony in Market Square will mark the […]
NorthcentralPA.com

New Williamsport brew house brings a sense of community

Williamsport, Pa. — Although Rosko’s Brew House has only been open for a few weeks, owners Adam and Samantha Roskowski are already feeling they’re a part of the community. The nano-brewery, located at a historic 1800s home on Pine Street, has so far attracted neighbors, patrons of downtown businesses, and travelers. “We’ve had a lot of people stop in the past few weeks and say they’ve been watching the progress,”...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Danville Ronald McDonald House announces date and venue of masquerade ball

Danville, Pa. — For its fourth year, the Ronald McDonald House of Danville is hosting a Masquerade Ball for the benefit of families experiencing hardships. The House provides a home-away-from-home for families of children who are receiving treatment at local hospitals with 19 guest rooms, a Family Room in the Janet Weis Children's Hospital, and a summer camp for pediatric cancer patients. This year's masquerade ball will be held on...
DANVILLE, PA
FOX43.com

Staffing Knoebels at summer's end

ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
wkok.com

Northumberland County COVID Levels ‘High’

ATLANTA – The CDC has updated its COVID community spread levels, showing only one Valley county in the ‘high’ category. The CDC said Friday Northumberland County is in the ‘high’ category. That means masking is recommending indoors. The rest of the Valley – Union, Snyder,...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

