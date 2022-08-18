Williamsport, Pa. —In a do or die situation, the Midwest did plenty of doing as it scored three runs in the opening inning as it fought off elimination at the 2022 Little League World Series. The early output was enough for the Iowa kids as they battled to take down the Northwest 6-3 during the first game of the day at Lamade Stadium. Ted Swanson hit a double for the...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO