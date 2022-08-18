ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford confirms cutting 3,000 jobs as it pushes towards electric

US auto giant Ford confirmed Monday it is eliminating around 3,000 jobs, mainly in North America and India, as the company pushes to accelerate its transition to electric vehicles. The job cuts announced Monday are "consistent with what we have been describing for quite some time" and are intended at making Ford "more efficient," the spokesman said. jum/bfm/hs
