Unitus Community Launches First Phase of New Strategy Giving Employees Multiple Locations to Work, Collaborate

New 20-acre project would link downtown and the Sandy River with new businesses, housing, trail, park.The city of Troutdale is seeking a developer to design an entirely new riverfront district from the ground up at the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge. The Confluence at Troutdale is roughly 20 acres, including nearly 16 developable acres plus 3.4 acres dedicated for a public riverfront park and trail. Located between historic downtown Troutdale and Interstate 84, the site has long been eyed as the next stage of growth for the burgeoning community. The city of Troutdale Urban Renewal Agency wants...

TROUTDALE, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO