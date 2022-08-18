Unitus Community Launches First Phase of New Strategy Giving Employees Multiple Locations to Work, Collaborate

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
alamedahistory.org
Dolph Park: Restrictions shaped the early neighborhood, creating an enclave of wealth and big houses
We’ve often wondered about Dolph Park: the island of tall trees, large houses and lush landscaping a few blocks west of Grant High School in Northeast Portland. Who were the Dolphs? How did this place come to be? What was here before?. Today a subset of the Grant Park...
kptv.com
Portland grocery demands action after 4th break-in
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A southeast Portland grocery store is cleaning up after a Friday night break-in – the fourth in several weeks. Ashwin Chhetri manages his father’s store, 82 Powell Deli & Grocery, at 8201 Southeast Powell Blvd. Saturday morning, Chhetri was yet again making notes on...
WWEEK
Neighborhood Association and Nonprofit Make Handshake Deal With City to Fence Off Recently Cleared Homeless Camps
The Pearl District Neighborhood Association and a trash-pickup nonprofit have cut an informal deal with the city of Portland to place bark dust, fences and ”Do Not Enter” signs at homeless camps recently swept by the city along Interstate 405. That nonprofit—We Heart Portland—has partnered with neighborhood volunteers...
Grand Ronde tribal leader on revitalizing Oregon City
The Willamette Falls Legacy Project is re-imagining the downtown area of Oregon City. The Willamette Falls is the second-largest waterfall by volume in America, trailing only Niagara Falls.
pdxpipeline.com
Oregon Cannabis Association Presents The Summer Fair @ The Redd on Salmon | Featuring 60+ Producers, Processors, Makers & Dispensaries
THE SUMMER FAIR IS BACK! In the spirit of carnivals, street fairs and summer celebrations, the 5th Annual Summer Fair brings the public into the wonderful world of Oregon cannabis. With more than forty producers, processors, makers and dispensaries alongside other crafts, music and fair food, this is the best event of the summer!
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Expansion Rules Have Protected Open Space But Led To New Disputes (Latest News)
On a rainy spring day, Anyeley Hallovà and I are strolling around her inner Northeast Portland neighborhood. In front of a dilapidated cottage, we halt. She visited occasionally when a second house was being built in the backyard. She expresses awe at how expertly the new house was integrated into the existing landscape.
Opinion: An absence of leadership leaves neighborhood to navigate chaos
Blanchard is executive director of The Grotto in Northeast Portland. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
idesignarch.com
Striking Modern Lake House with Lakeside Terraced Backyard
This modern glass and wood modern home in Lake Oswego, Oregon sits on a steep and narrow lot above Oswego Lake. The design team of Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects, Riverland Homes, Joelle Jarvis Design, and landscape architect Laura Canfield collaborated on the project to build a lake house with outdoor terraces and provide the compact design with large balconies and patios on each level.
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and more
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Aug. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding.
‘Just nasty’: Lents residents oppose Safe Rest Village
On Saturday, the Lents Neighborhood Livability Association held a rally in protest of the Reedway Safe Rest Village, scheduled to be up and running by the end of this year.
KATU.com
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky
PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
August heatwave tests new Oregon rule for workers
When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest, it didn’t take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit for more than...
KATU.com
City In Crisis - Finding Solutions: SE Portland neighbors say abandoned cars a big problem
As KATU’s Steve Dunn explores the issues Portland is facing in a series called 'City In Crisis: Finding Solutions,' he found himself in a neighborhood where it's not only crime they're worried about, but also what's left behind. Each week, Dunn randomly selects a point on the map and...
What exactly makes up an ecolawn?: Ask an expert
The summer moves on and so does gardening. You may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
beckersasc.com
Orthopedic chain opening joint venture outpatient clinic
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based orthopedic chain InReach Physical Therapy is opening an outpatient clinic in Hillsboro, Ore., with network partner Physical Rehabilitation Network. The clinic will offer pre- and postoperative care, nonsurgical pain management, sports medicine and other services, PRN said Aug. 18. The center will be InReach's first in the area.
WWEEK
Beau Blixseth’s Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal
Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
Troutdale seeks ambitious developer for Confluence project
New 20-acre project would link downtown and the Sandy River with new businesses, housing, trail, park.The city of Troutdale is seeking a developer to design an entirely new riverfront district from the ground up at the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge. The Confluence at Troutdale is roughly 20 acres, including nearly 16 developable acres plus 3.4 acres dedicated for a public riverfront park and trail. Located between historic downtown Troutdale and Interstate 84, the site has long been eyed as the next stage of growth for the burgeoning community. The city of Troutdale Urban Renewal Agency wants...
Highway 26 lanes shut down west of Portland after vehicle fire spreads
PORTLAND, Ore. — The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were shut down on Sunday afternoon after flames from a disabled vehicle spread to vegetation on the shoulder, prompting a response from Portland Fire & Rescue. Fire officials said that they were called out for reports of a car fire...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022
Portland is a famous food destination that knows its way around sushi for its access to high-quality seafood and Japanese foods. The fresh fish and seafood from the nearby Pacific Ocean go well with Portland’s distinctive edginess and traditional Japanese cooking methods to create a wide range of sushi restaurants like no other. So, if you can’t get enough sushi, you will have limitless choices in Portland foodie city. From the casual Japanese pubs to the high-end dine-in restaurants and sustainably sourced ingredients, here is a review of the 20 best sushi restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022.
kptv.com
ODOT considering tolls for Portland highways
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People are invited to attend and comment about tolls on Portland highways at the first meeting of the Regional Toll Advisory Committee on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The 25-member committee has been formed to advise ODOT and provide feedback on decisions about...
