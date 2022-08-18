ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Mount Airy News

‘Frank fought City Hall and won’

State Rep. Sarah Stevens speaks in favor of Fleming’s sign request during a public hearing. Fleming, right, is congratulated by supporters after Thursday night’s decision. Part of the crowd stands while applauding the outcome. A lengthy regulatory battle involving a local auto racing legend and signage for a...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
thecentersquare.com

Plaintiffs in North Carolina felony voting case argue that law is racist

(The Center Square) — Plaintiffs in a case challenging North Carolina's felon voting law have submitted opening arguments to the state Supreme Court, alleging the law is racist because it disproportionately impacts Black people. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore wrote in an opening brief Wednesday that a...
POLITICS
Business
City
Technician Online

First spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, identified in North Carolina

On June 29, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the first spotted lanternfly in North Carolina was discovered in Forsyth County. According to Penn State University, spotted lanternflies are an invasive species known for their easily recognizable bright red and white coloration with scattered black dots. They produce honeydew, a sugary secretion that attracts stinging insects like wasps and causes sooty mold to grow on infested plants, homes and businesses.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Help wanted: North Carolina Global Trans park - Economic Development Region - Existing industry specialist

BRIEF JOB OVERVIEW: Serves primarily as the Existing Industry Specialist for NCGTPEDR as the advocate and catalyst within NCGTPEDR existing industry sector. Promotes growth and expansion of established industries, encourages new market development, and supports the daily operations of existing industry. Includes addressing all problems and/or impediments to growth by aiding in the elimination of these by effective involvement with industrial management and community leaders. Participates in NCGTP Regional Economic Development activities. Primary area would be NCGTP and Lenoir County industries.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
POLITICS
outerbanksvoice.com

NC visitor spending increased 45% last year

Compared to 2020, visitor spending across the state was up 45% in 2021. Visitor spending was $79 million a day in 2021 statewide, and $6.4 million in visitor-generated taxes per day, according to a study the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce released Wednesday. The numbers show a strong recovery seen...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants

(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
HEALTH
Economy
Supreme Court
Personal Finance
lynnwoodtoday.com

Recommended reads: Mystery set in North Carolina mountains will keep you guessing

Diana Thompson is engaged, but not happily. Doubts about the imminent big day lead Diana to accept a Thanksgiving invitation from her friend Jenn, who promised a relaxing time away from the city and her fiance. They travel into the mountains of North Carolina to join Jenn’s family at their remote ranch. It’s a fateful vacation, where Diana meets rodeo star Dillon McCoy and discovers he is the love of her life. Danger stalks Dillon now though, and that puts Diana’s life at risk too.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mount Airy News

Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life

Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
thecharlottepost.com

North Carolina death penalty foes press their case for a permanent ban

North Carolina death penalty foes press their case for a permanent ban. Activists lobby state lawmakers to end capital punishment policy. North Carolina death penalty foes want state lawmakers to institute a permanent ban on capital punishment. Sixteen years after North Carolina’s last put an inmate to death, capital punishment...
POLITICS
FOX8 News

‘Largest Ponzi scheme in history’: 10 years since Lexington-based ZeekRewards

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — In August 2012, nearly a million people throughout the world learned an online rewards program they thought would exponentially increase their wealth was being investigated as what prosecutors would later deem an “over $850 million ‘Ponzi’ scheme,” promising a “bogus 125% return on investment based on profits from a sham internet-based […]
LEXINGTON, NC
viatravelers.com

51 Best Things to do in Outer Banks, North Carolina

If you’re planning things to do in Outer Banks for an upcoming beach vacation or weekend getaway, you’ve surfed to the right place. We’ve got the lowdown on all the highest rated and most favorited activities and attractions for families, couples, and single travelers. The East Coast...
TRAVEL
triad-city-beat.com

ICYMI: 10+ new Triad restaurants that opened recently

In the midst/aftermath of the pandemic, it can be hard to keep track of what’s open, what’s new and what’s gone, especially in the food industry where turnover is quick and often quiet. So we’re here to share some of the newest food spots that have opened in the Triad recently. From sushi spots to a new deli, this list proves that there’s still a vibrant food scene here, all we have to do is support it!
GREENSBORO, NC

