Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding
AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
KVUE
VERIFY: Yes, a January snowstorm followed by bitter cold is possible in Texas this winter
SAN ANTONIO — Most of this summer was plagued with very high temperatures, so many of us are looking to cooler weather. However, in tonight's VERIFY, we look into a long-term weather prediction that may be a little colder than many of you would like. THE QUESTION. The first...
CBS News
Parts of Texas hit hard by flooding
Much of Texas is under a flash-flood warning. Some drivers had to be rescued from their cars as the deluge inundated roadways.
abc7amarillo.com
Governor Abbott calls Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson ahead of potential flash flooding
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott called Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson on Saturday ahead of potential flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon through Monday across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. Storms are not expected to be severe, but "moderate to heavy rainfall...
Enormous Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Texas Riverbed Dried by Drought
As drought conditions led river levels to drop, new dinosaur tracks were uncovered fossilized in the Paluxy riverbed.
City of Odessa temporarily close walking trail due to storm damage
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After several days of rain, the City of Odessa has decided to temporarily close Comanche Trail from West County Road to Crane Avenue. The walking trail will be closed until 4 pm today for maintenance due to the recent storms that rolled through the Basin over the last several days. According […]
cbs7.com
1st Annual West Texas Truck Show Fest takes over the Ector County Coliseum
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The first annual West Texas Truck Show Fest took over the Ector County Coliseum over the weekend in Odessa. Hundreds of people were in attendance for this show. The event featured various trucks, food vendors, and live entertainment. An organizer of the event told CBS7 that...
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
cbs7.com
Two-vehicle collision off of Billy Hext Rd and Eastridge leads to fire
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to officials from the City of Odessa, there was a minor vehicle accident off of Billy Hext Rd and Eastridge this evening. Two drivers were involved in the incident and no injuries were reported. Due to damage, one car caught fire in engine compartment. OFR...
KOAT 7
Nearly 200 visitors and staff evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 pm Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.
Midland home destroyed by lightning
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
Central Texas must adapt as business expansion, water demand grows
More companies are expanding in Central Texas, bringing more people and more demand on the area's resources.
cbs7.com
Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in West Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed with CBS7 that a fatal crash has occurred in West Odessa off of North Polaris and West University. One person has died in the accident. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. CBS7 will keep you updated when...
Midland History: What Was at the Intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois?
Anybody that is new to town, here is the history of the intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois Ave. Where the Goodwill and School on the northeast corner are located, the building originally was built for a Safeway grocery store which later became a Furr's grocery store when Furr's bought out all of the Safeway locations in this area in the late 80s. After the closing of Furr's that is when they split it in half and turned it into the school and Goodwill.
Car show at Odessa College benefits local students
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lots of car enthusiasts and foodies attended the first car show of its kind at Odessa College on Saturday. Donations supported Sewell Auto Tech Scholarships. Sewell donated a Ford Ranger for the program that gives local students the opportunity to learn how to work on vehicles. Car owners also won prizes […]
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
Slam Dunk! This Permian Basin House For Sale Has An Indoor Basketball Court?
You know a house is next level whenever it has features that make you say..."It has a What?" And, this is that house. This gorgeous house is here in the Permian Basin in Gardendale, Texas. Bam, right between Midland And Odessa! Let's take a tour of this charming house and YES, let's check out the Indoor Basketball Court that it features!
San Angelo LIVE!
Major Cartel Meth Distribution Ring Busted in Permian Basin
MIDLAND - Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 264 months in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector...
Midland businesses open to proposed new downtown hotel
MIDLAND, Texas — A new hotel could be checking into downtown Midland, and they will be sharing the city with some neighbors. One neighbor could be Seth Streun, Midland native and owner of Lo. St. Books. "Just seeing all this life coming to downtown is really cool, and all...
How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?
School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
