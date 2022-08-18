Read full article on original website
Iowa State Fair breaks all-time single-day attendance record
Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in Waterloo overnight. Monkeypox vaccines still short of demand as cases rise in US. More Monkeypox vaccines are available, but it's still short of the demand as cases rise in the U.S. Dr. Fauci to retire in Decemeber.
The ABCs of Iowa [GALLERY]
I know Iowa may not be the most popular state to visit, but we still have plenty to offer! Using countless article, websites, lists, and maps, we put together a list of some of Iowa's best and biggest events, venues, and attractions using every letter of the alphabet (which wasn't easy)! Unfortunately, we couldn't include EVERY awesome place in the state (there aren't enough letters!), but here are our Iowa ABCs:
Effort seeks $50,000 to repair beloved Cedar Rapids business
Freda’s Beauty Rama and Gift Shop, a historic Black-owned business situated inside a quaint brick building in the Oakhill Jackson neighborhood, was a “second home” to Edwin Montgomery, his siblings and his friends growing up.
Cedar Rapids police investigating after woman hit by stray bullet in her home
Researchers say Women may be at higher risk for long covid. Iowa State Fair staple keeps returning for more than just hot dogs. One state fair stand has nearly 5 decades worth of experience cooking hot dogs for the event. But the crowds aren't the only thing keeping this family-run operation coming back every year.
Cedar Rapids motorcycle ride focuses on suicide prevention
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Byron Cooper knows firsthand what it’s like to lose a loved one to suicide. Eight years ago, his fifteen-year-old son Kyle committed suicide. “He was just a typical, great, happy 15-year-old. Loved skateboarding, playing video games,” said Cooper. He added there were “no signs” before his son committed suicide, “and that’s one of those things that makes it tough.”
3 Indiana State University students dead, 2 injured in fiery crash
Team Utah Eliminated From Little League World Series Following Loss To Iowa
SALT LAKE CITY – The magical run to Williamsport came to an end for Team Utah at the Little League World Series following their 10-2 loss to Team Iowa on Sunday. The Little League World Series is a double-elimination tournament and Team Utah was not able to pick up a win in either of their two games.
Film spotlighting North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Park community to screen in Iowa cities
A Decent Home played to packed houses at FilmScene when director Sara Terry held screenings of the documentary this spring. The film tells the story of mobile home park residents as they try to preserve their communities and their homes after the parks are bought by private equity funds and other investors determined to maximize profits at their expense. North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Court is one of the communities featured in the film.
July Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting justified, county attorney says
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Kinnick: The Documentary set to be released this week
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “Knowing his story as well as I do now, I can’t believe nobody has done this before.”. Executive producer Scott Siepker leads the crew behind the 90-minute film Kinnick: The Documentary. Siepker, who is from Mount Carmel, Iowa, located northwest of Des Moines, said this documentary has been in the works for nearly 10 years.
Cedar Rapids man accused of leading police chase through Iowa City, North Liberty, and Cedar Rapids before hitting moving train
A Cedar Rapids man faces charges that he led police on a chase through Iowa City, North Liberty and Cedar Rapids…only ending when he hit a moving train. Iowa City Police say they initially tried to pull over a 1999 Jeep Wrangler that was travelling at 76 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone on Dubuque Street near Kimball Road just after 1:30 Sunday morning. The driver instead sped up, and the pursuit was eventually terminated.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a train early Sunday. Police and the Muscatine Fire Department responded around 12:38 a.m. to Sampson Street and Grandview Avenue and found a 41-year-old Muscatine man. TV6 is not naming him...
Showery Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday will be a cooler day with more scattered shower-type activity. As the low pulls out of the area on Sunday the rainfall comes to an end and sunshine builds. Any overnight clearing could lead to some patchy morning fog on Sunday. The weather looks great for the start of school early next week. Have a great day and a safe weekend.
Iowa City man sentenced to 7 years in prison for owning firearms
Iowa schools receive funding for therapeutic classrooms
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Ten Iowa school districts received state funding to create therapeutic classrooms. Those classrooms are meant to help kids with social-emotional or behavioral needs. It includes mental health support in dealing with trauma or crisis, as well as therapy tools to build social and coping skills...
Victim of fatal Waterloo house fire identified
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the man who died in a fire in Waterloo on Friday. Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East 2nd Street just before 7 a.m. As crews worked to extinguish the fire, they found a victim, later identified...
One dead in Waterloo shooting, police investigating
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police said they’re investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of West 5th Street for a report of a shooting. At that location, police said they found a man who had been shot. They administered first aide until the victim could be taken to MercyOne hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.
Comments / 1