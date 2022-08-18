With views of Bellingham Bay, the San Juan Islands, and the North Cascades, the Bellingham Bay Marathon is an iconic Pacific Northwest road race. On September 24 and 25, the annual event and its four categories — 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon — will once again attract hundreds of participants from near and far. Among these are a number of local PeaceHealth caregiver-athletes, each of whom has their own preparation, motivation, and goals for being part of the race.

