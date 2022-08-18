ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nooksack, WA

whatcom-news.com

Power outage leaves hundreds between Birch Bay and Blaine in the dark

BLAINE, Wash. — North Whatcom Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched to a report of a blown transformer in the 8500 block of Shintaffer Road Monday, August 22nd, about 1:20pm. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported an outage in the area about the same time. According to PSE, over 500...
BLAINE, WA
q13fox.com

Day 6 of San Juan oil spill brings new troubles

SAN JUAN, Wash. - Already six days into an oil spill clean-up, difficult conditions are slowing attempts to plug a leaking fishing vessel off the coast of San Juan Island. The Aleutian Isle sank last Saturday, going down with an estimated 2,600 gallons of diesel, and oil. Five crewmembers were...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
whatcomtalk.com

PeaceHealth Caregiver-Athletes Prep for Bellingham Bay Marathon

With views of Bellingham Bay, the San Juan Islands, and the North Cascades, the Bellingham Bay Marathon is an iconic Pacific Northwest road race. On September 24 and 25, the annual event and its four categories — 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon — will once again attract hundreds of participants from near and far. Among these are a number of local PeaceHealth caregiver-athletes, each of whom has their own preparation, motivation, and goals for being part of the race.
BELLINGHAM, WA
#Infrastructure#Water Rights
Melanie R Travel

Whatcom Falls Park and Whatcom Creek Loop Trail in Bellingham, Washington

If you are looking for a trail with beautiful waterfalls, abundant wildlife, and nice amenities on your trip to Bellingham, Washington this park is for you!. Whatcom Creek Loop Trail begins immediately from the parking lot, with the first main waterfall less than a quarter mile nearby. The parking lot is pristine and provides a restroom and seating area for anyone looking to relax in the stark green scenery or meet a friend for a picnic.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpq.com

Beware of Ticks When Going Outdoors

A Washington resident was recently hospitalized after getting a tick bite locally in the state. This is the first case where someone got infected by a tick locally in Washington. An 80-year-old man from Whatcom County is currently in recovery after contracting anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease that causes fever, headache,...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

