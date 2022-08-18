Read full article on original website
wa.gov
Fecal Matters: No-contact advisory issued for Double Bluff County Park, Island County
On August 18, 2022, Island County Public Health issued an advisory Double Bluff County Park in Island County. This advisory is due to high bacteria results during routine sampling. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice. Contact with fecal-contaminated waters...
whatcom-news.com
Power outage leaves hundreds between Birch Bay and Blaine in the dark
BLAINE, Wash. — North Whatcom Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched to a report of a blown transformer in the 8500 block of Shintaffer Road Monday, August 22nd, about 1:20pm. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported an outage in the area about the same time. According to PSE, over 500...
q13fox.com
Day 6 of San Juan oil spill brings new troubles
SAN JUAN, Wash. - Already six days into an oil spill clean-up, difficult conditions are slowing attempts to plug a leaking fishing vessel off the coast of San Juan Island. The Aleutian Isle sank last Saturday, going down with an estimated 2,600 gallons of diesel, and oil. Five crewmembers were...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
Expect delays, closures on these heavily-traveled Whatcom roads this week
Pavement repairs and culvert replacements among projects scheduled this week.
whatcomtalk.com
PeaceHealth Caregiver-Athletes Prep for Bellingham Bay Marathon
With views of Bellingham Bay, the San Juan Islands, and the North Cascades, the Bellingham Bay Marathon is an iconic Pacific Northwest road race. On September 24 and 25, the annual event and its four categories — 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon — will once again attract hundreds of participants from near and far. Among these are a number of local PeaceHealth caregiver-athletes, each of whom has their own preparation, motivation, and goals for being part of the race.
CBP officers help save Canadian man’s life near Whatcom County border crossing
The officers saw the man, who was riding a bicycle near the border crossing, fall and administered life-saving care until EMS arrived.
A Bellingham company offers mountain bikers a chance to go deep into Galbraith’s trails
The 65 miles of Galbraith mountain bike trails is becoming a must-stop for visitors.
Noticed low-flying helicopters? Here’s why they may be doing nothing wrong
The Federal Aviation Administration has clear guidelines on what helicopters can and can’t do.
Washington mountain climbing victim identified as Anacortes dentist
An Anacortes dentist died while summiting the 7,201-foot Mount Pugh in the North Cascades last weekend. The man was identified this week by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as 56-year-old Matthew Gifford, who died Aug. 13. According to a Facebook post from his dental practice, Gifford Dentistry, he...
Whatcom Falls Park and Whatcom Creek Loop Trail in Bellingham, Washington
If you are looking for a trail with beautiful waterfalls, abundant wildlife, and nice amenities on your trip to Bellingham, Washington this park is for you!. Whatcom Creek Loop Trail begins immediately from the parking lot, with the first main waterfall less than a quarter mile nearby. The parking lot is pristine and provides a restroom and seating area for anyone looking to relax in the stark green scenery or meet a friend for a picnic.
Leash laws, $250 fines and other laws to know as a dog owner, according to Whatcom experts
What are my rights if I get attacked by someone’s dog? Can my dog be unleashed? We asked local experts your dog questions.
‘It was a heavy load and it took a lot to get it back up’ after semi rolls on Whatcom road
The highway was closed for more than seven hours while crews worked to clean up after the crash.
La Niña expected for a third straight year. Here’s what that means for winter in Whatcom
In the 70 years the Climate Prediction Center has studied the weather cycle, there have been three times that La Niña lingered for three winters.
School buses are back on the road. Here’s when cars must stop ... and the exceptions
Let’s try to clear up some of the confusion.
whidbeylocal.com
OAK HARBOR MUSIC FESTIVAL TO AWARD OAK HAROR PUBLIC SCHOOLS $10,000 FOR YOUNG MUSICIANS’ INSTRUMENTS
OAK HARBOR, WA – August 16, 2022 – The Oak Harbor Music Festival (OHMF) announced the kickoff today of its new Quarter Note Fund for Young Musicians, created in memory of Gregory Johnson. “In the Festival’s ten years, we have awarded over $60,000 in scholarships to our community’s...
This is the best affordable burger in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll results
The local restaurant you voted as having the best burgers is known for its Cajun inferno burger and its classic special sauce.
Kayakers said man couldn’t take pictures at Whatcom Falls Park, now they’re facing charges
One of the kayakers facing charges is from Bellingham, while the other is from Skagit County.
kpq.com
Beware of Ticks When Going Outdoors
A Washington resident was recently hospitalized after getting a tick bite locally in the state. This is the first case where someone got infected by a tick locally in Washington. An 80-year-old man from Whatcom County is currently in recovery after contracting anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease that causes fever, headache,...
Owner of Bellingham Regal movie theater confirms its considering bankruptcy after COVID
The company says it is attempting preserve a business that has struggled to rebound from the impact of COVID-19 restrictions.
