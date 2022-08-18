A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Harvest Manor in Denham Springs, LA. He was born August 20, 1930 in Amite, LA and was 91 years of age. He was a devout Christian man who served as a long-time member and deacon at Kedron Baptist Church. Mr. Sonny was also a board member for Valley Forge Academy. He was a lifelong dairy farmer and later raised beef cattle. Mr. Sonny is survived by wife of 66 years, Henrietta S. McCoy; 3 children, Beth Jordan (Wayne), Joey McCoy (Sonya), and Caro Smith; 9 grandchildren, Whittany Starns (Kevin), Evan Jordan (Taylor), Amy Sweat (Rodney), Robyn Smith (Ben), Brooke Roncancio (Edgar) Trey, Christian, McCoy and Gabby Smith; 3 step-grandchildren, George Jordan, Chris Jordan, and Aimee Stafford; 9 great-grandchildren, Nolen, Etta Jane, Andi, Grady, Olli Kate, Ryne, Remi, Carson, and Myles. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Carrie McCoy; son-in-law, Ronny Smith; 2 brothers, Douglas and Bobby McCoy; 3 sisters, Evelyn Singleton, Irma Carruth, and Helen Robertson. Visitation at Kedron Baptist Church, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Jake Williams. Interment Roberts Cemetery, Hillsdale, LA. Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack “Catfish” Granger and Scott Gay. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

AMITE CITY, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO