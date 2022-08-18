ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini crowned in South Africa

After a year-long family feud, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has been crowned Zulu king in a traditional ceremony in South Africa. The 48-year-old is the son of the previous king, but some royals had argued he was not the rightful heir and that the late king's will was in fact forged.
Inside Amapiano, the new sound of South Africa

If Afrobeats was the soundtrack of the 2010’s, now it’s Amapiano’s turn in the spotlight. With its distinct log drum, the South African invention is a blend of deep house, kwaito, jazz, and lounge music. In Zulu, Amapiano literally means “the pianos”. You can watch...
Sony could face £5bn in legal claims over PlayStation game charges

Sony has been overcharging PlayStation gamers for six years, a new legal claim alleges, and could be forced to pay almost £5bn in damages if the claim succeeds. According to Alex Neill, the consumer champion who has filed the case with the UK’s competition appeal tribunal, Sony has been abusing its dominance in the British market to impose unfair terms and conditions on the PlayStation Store, where it sells digital games, downloadable content and subscriptions.
Pedro I: Emperor's embalmed heart arrives in Brazil

The embalmed heart of Brazil's first emperor, Dom Pedro I, has arrived in the capital Brasilia to mark 200 years of independence from Portugal. The heart, which lies preserved in a flask filled with formaldehyde, was flown on board a military plane from Portugal. It will be received with military...
Welsh speakers not welcoming to outsiders, says award winner

Native Welsh speakers need to be more welcoming to outsiders, an award-winning learner has said. Prof Nathan Abrams said he felt like an "outsider in north Wales", despite having lived there for 16 years. The Welsh government wants to have one million Welsh speakers by 2050, a goal Prof Abrams...
Stoke-on-Trent man reaches Kilimanjaro peak in memory of brother

A man who was told he may never walk again has climbed Africa's Mount Kilimanjaro in memory of his brother. Alex Howes, 49, from Stoke-on-Trent, was left partly paralysed at the age of 19, following an accident. He spent weeks in intensive care and had to learn how to write and speak again.
Asylum seeker in Gloucestershire hotel 'feels like a prisoner'

A man who fled his Caribbean home because of death threats said he feels like a prisoner after being placed in temporary accommodation. The man, who cannot be named, boarded a flight to the UK last year to seek asylum and was placed in a hotel room in Gloucestershire. After...
Iconic Shanghai sights go dark as drought hits power supply

An iconic skyline in the Chinese city of Shanghai - called The Bund - will not be lit for two nights to save power, officials say. The waterfront area - known for its mix of historical and futuristic buildings - is a popular tourist destination. Elsewhere in China, major manufacturers...
Afghanistan: Refugee family overcome 'culture shock' of Coventry

A former interpreter for the British and US armies who fled Afghanistan with his family said he hopes to make his dreams come true in the UK. Zaid (not his real name) left the country with his wife and children two days before the Taliban took over. They were relocated...
