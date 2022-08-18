ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy