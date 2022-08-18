ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New NYPD inspector general loses job before starting amid sexual harassment allegations

By Rocco Parascandola, Emma Seiwell, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

A new inspector general hired to monitor the NYPD lost his job before he even started Thursday amid allegations of sexual harassment during his tenure in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office, the city Department of Investigation said.

The job offer to Charles Guria was withdrawn pending a Department of Investigation review, the agency said in a statement.

“These allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct are deeply troubling,” said Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber in a statement.

Guria, 62, who focused on police corruption during his career in the Brooklyn DA’s office, was set to begin work leading the Investigation Department’s police watchdog unit on Sept. 12.

Guria was never disciplined during his career in the Brooklyn DA’s office, which employed him for most of the years between 1990 and 2014, the Investigation Department says.

The Investigation Department knew of only one allegation of harassment, “a single, anonymous blog comment posted nine years ago and uncovered during DOI’s background investigation.”

But after Guria’s hiring early in August, more harassment allegations emerged.

“DOI recognizes how difficult and traumatic it is for any individual to come forward and speak publicly about allegations of sexual misconduct and we support the women and men who have done so.” Strauber said.

Guria, the son of a city transit cop, was a defense lawyer before joining the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office in 1990. He also worked for the Mollen Commission, which investigated police corruption in the early 1990s.

Upon Guria’s initial hiring on Aug. 4, Strauber called Guria a “dedicated career public servant” whose “deep understanding of police accountability issues within New York City for the past two decades will serve him well as the leader of this critical Office within DOI

