Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs7.com
Two-vehicle collision off of Billy Hext Rd and Eastridge leads to fire
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to officials from the City of Odessa, there was a minor vehicle accident off of Billy Hext Rd and Eastridge this evening. Two drivers were involved in the incident and no injuries were reported. Due to damage, one car caught fire in engine compartment. OFR...
cbs7.com
Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in West Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed with CBS7 that a fatal crash has occurred in West Odessa off of North Polaris and West University. One person has died in the accident. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. CBS7 will keep you updated when...
Now Open! New HTeaO Odessa Location Is Having Grand Opening!
Perfect timing! It's still HOT in the Permian Basin and we can all use a refreshing COLD drink! And, Odessa, it's HERE and now open! The newest HTeaO for the Permian Basin is having its Grand Opening!. HTeaO AT 3018 KERMIT HWY IN ODESSA IS NOW OPEN!. Odessa has already...
Midland home destroyed by lightning
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
House For Sale In Gardendale, Texas Features Indoor Basketball Court!
You know a house is next level whenever it has features that make you say..."It has a What?" And, this is that house. This gorgeous house is here in the Permian Basin in Gardendale, Texas. Bam, right between Midland And Odessa! Let's take a tour of this charming house and YES, let's check out the Indoor Basketball Court that it features!
Midland man charged in connection to multiple vehicle burglaries in Roswell
ROSWELL, N.M. — 39-year-old John Graichen has been charged in connection to multiple vehicle burglaries that happened in Roswell over a day two period in late June. Graichen stole items from 10 different vehicles during this period. He attempted to steal items from five other vehicles, but failed to do so.
San Angelo LIVE!
Major Cartel Meth Distribution Ring Busted in Permian Basin
MIDLAND - Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 264 months in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector...
yourbasin.com
Stolen fuel on the rise
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Even though gas prices have dropped, fuel theft in Midland is on the rise. Triple A says gas prices in Texas have dropped more than 30 cents a gallon since June, but fuel stealing is still happening. Marco Diaz knows fuel stealing has been a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian dies days after crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead days after getting hit by a truck’s side mirror around 9:57 pm on August 15th, on FM 307. Texas DPS says that 48-year-old Gina Marie Daugherty was walking east in the middle of the road causing a Dodge Ram’s side mirror to slam into Daugherty. Deputies say […]
How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?
School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
6 members of local “meth ring” sentenced to prison
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; […]
cbs7.com
OPD confirms 79-year-old missing woman has been found
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department says 79-year-old Helen Woods has been found!. _______________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: OPD needs your help locating 79-year-old Helen Woods. She has a medical condition and was last seen in this red 2012 Buick Lacross on Dixie and University around 10 am...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MPD investigating vehicle burglary
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of breaking into a vehicle. According to Crime Stoppers, on August 10, the man pictured below broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet. He then used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases at CVS […]
2 arrested in connection with stolen truck
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested last weekend after police said they were caught with a stolen vehicle. Melissa Lynn Adams, 31, has been charged with Evading Arrest and Theft of Property. Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information- he was […]
cbs7.com
Midland woman dies after being hit by car
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland woman has died after a car hit her on FM 307 Monday night. Gina Daugherty was walking east on FM 307 in the middle of the road causing the driver’s side mirror of a truck to hit her. Daugherty was taken to...
seminolesentinel.com
Seminole man killed in motorcycle wreck
The driver of a 2014 red and black Yamaha motorcycle, 22-year-old Cornelius Loewen of Seminole, was killed on Saturday, Aug. 14 in a collision with a semi truck in Brownfield at 100 Seagraves Hwy. The driver of the semi was Christopher Whitney; the truck is owned by On the Rock Logistics. The reporting party advised dispatchers that a motorcycle was hit by a semi truck and a male was laying in…
cbs7.com
Six members of a meth distribution ring sentenced to federal prison
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of...
Another Midlander set to run for mayor
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland reported Friday that Robert Allen Dickson has filed to run for mayor. Dickson will join Lori Blong on the November 8 ballot. City elections that day will also include City Council Districts 3 and 4. As of August 19, Jack Ladd Jr. has filed to run for the District […]
Tipster leads to arrest of supermarket theft suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip- he’s accused of stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Leos, 31, has been charged with Theft by Repetition. According to court documents, on August 4, Leos was caught on camera loading items into a grocery cart at United Market on […]
MPD investigating counterfeit bills
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of using counterfeit money. According to a Facebook post, on August 15, the man pictured below use a counterfeit $100 bill, along with two legal bills to pay for a purchase at El Rancho Boots. The […]
Comments / 0