ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronkonkoma, NY

North Fork Express frustrated as Brookhaven Industrial Development Agency seeks to move their bus depot out

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLdtx_0hMt733100

A decades-old Ronkonkoma business says it is being pushed out by the Brookhaven Industrial Development Agency to make room for a multimillion-dollar residential and business project.

North Fork Express Vice President Mark Mensch says their company's bus depot is being moved through eminent domain.

"We were caught by surprise - we weren't on the agenda," Mensch says.

The Brookhaven Industrial Development Agency has voted to condemn the property, which would pave the way for a nearly $1 billion construction project.

Mensch says his family-owned business was never a part of the discussion, but they should have been.

"That's not the way things should be done, should be about us sitting down at the table with Tritec to negotiate a price the government shouldn't even be in the room," Mensch says.

He says Tritec, the developer of the proposed project, made the decision to leverage the government against his company and use the process of eminent domain to drive the price down.

Town officials say they have gotten support for the project because they say it could help revitalize the area.

But Mensch says a potential relocation could have devastating effects on his business and the people they serve.

"We'll have to relocate, and we'll have to travel further and that's gonna use more fuel and it's gonna affect our profit margins and our ability to stay in business," Mensch says.

The North Fork Express serves more than a dozen school districts across Long Island so the decision could have a big impact.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookhaven, NY
City
Ronkonkoma, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eminent Domain#Long Island#Tritec#The North Fork Express
Daily Voice

Outage Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Nassau County

The workweek started in the dark for around 3,000 Long Islanders due to a power outage in Nassau County. The outage happened in East Massapequa around 7:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22, causing outages and some traffic difficulties with down traffic signals. According to PSEG officials, the majority of customers have...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Legislator Solages: Require Utility Properties in Nassau County to File Annual Income and Expense Statements

To ensure that utilities pay their fair share of taxes on the properties they own, Nassau County Legislator Carrié Solages (D - Lawrence) is sponsoring legislation that would require such entities to file annual income and expense statements for what they own and operate in Nassau County. Legislator Solages unveiled the proposal during a recent press conference at the Legislature.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Daily Voice

Lane Closures Expected Along I-84 Stretch In Orange County

State officials issued an alert to motorists about upcoming lane closures on I-84 in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Department of Transportation said the lane closures will take place on stretches of the highway in Dutchess, Putnam, and Orange counties from Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 26, to facilitate bridge maintenance activities.
riverheadlocal

Strong thunderstorm moves into local area Tuesday morning

Strong thunderstorms are forecast to impact the local area this morning through about 8:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Doppler radar is tracking a strong thunderstorm over Calverton and Wading River, moving east at 15 mph, the weather service said in a special weather statement. Winds in excess...
CALVERTON, NY
News 12

News 12

102K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy