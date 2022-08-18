ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

One of the world’s largest moths has been spotted in the US for the first time

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLjXS_0hMt4iqo00

(NEXSTAR) – One of the world’s largest known moths has been reported for the first time in the United States, and experts are now asking residents to report any other sightings of the insect.

Entomologists in Washington state confirmed the discovery of an atlas moth in Bellevue, located west of Seattle, earlier this month. The Washington State Department of Agriculture said the moth, found on the side of a garage, was reported by a University of Washington professor in early July.

After confirming the species with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, experts now believe this is the first time the moth has been detected in the U.S.

The atlas moth is a native of Asia, primarily from India to the Philippines and south to Indonesia, according to the California Academy of Sciences . Its wingspan of 10 inches is second only to the white witch moth of Central and South America, which has a wingspan of 14 inches.

Its wings are also mesmerizing to some and serve as protection from birds looking for a snack. When open, the atlas moth’s wings may appear to instead be two cobra heads, deterring predators.

Scientists unveil method to destroy certain ‘forever chemicals’

Despite its size, the atlas moth doesn’t live long. As London’s Natural History Museum explains , the moth’s proboscis – what butterflies and moths use to drink nectar – is very small and unusable. Because it has no way to eat, the moth typically lives only one to two weeks.

The moth gains much of its sustenance as a caterpillar. During this phase, they will eat leaves of cinnamon, citrus fruit, guava, and Jamaican cherry trees. Moth caterpillars produce silk, and the cocoons they leave behind are sometimes used as purses, according to the Museum .

The atlas moth is a federally quarantined pest in the U.S., according to Washington State officials. This means it is illegal to have or sell live atlas moths, regardless of their stage in life, without a permit from the USDA.

This is the only atlas moth reported in Washington so far, meaning there is no evidence a population has been established in the state. Without a known way to trap the moth, officials are now relying on reports from the public to determine if there are more in the state.

Officials haven’t explained how the moth may have found its way to the U.S.

Because it is a tropical species, Sven Spichiger, managing entomologist for the state’s Department of Agriculture, says its unclear whether the atlas moth could even survive the conditions of the Pacific Northwest.

“USDA is gathering available scientific and technical information about this moth and will provide response recommendations, but in the meantime, we hope residents will help us learn if this was a one-off escapee or whether there might indeed be a population in the area,” Spichiger said in a statement.

If you spot this mesmerizing moth, you are encouraged to take a photo of it, note where you spotted it, and notify your state or local agriculture department.

It may look stunning, but officials want you to kill this bug if you see it

This rare sighting comes as officials on the other side of the country are warning residents to kill a stunning but invasive bug that could drastically impact certain trees and even grape and wine industries.

Measuring about one inch in size, the spotted lanternfly, with its spots and pair of bright red wings, was first detected in the U.S. in 2014. It has since spread to 11 states , primarily across the Northeast. The spotted lanternfly is a native of China and feasts off of fruit, ornamental, and woody trees, especially the tree of heaven, a fellow invasive species native to China, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture .

If allowed to spread, experts say the spotted lanternfly “could seriously impact the country’s grape, orchard, and logging industries.”

The Department of Agriculture considers most states at risk of being impacted by the spotted lanternfly. Using the department’s Pest Tracker , you can determine if your state could be a suitable home for the invasive bug, as well as 20 other “targeted Hungry Pests.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Bellevue, WA
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS LA

"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived

A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Citrus Fruit#Invasive Species#Central And South America#Natural History Museum
WJBF

Augusta man shot and killed early Saturday morning

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- “I just can’t figure it out. I thought everybody was trying to live as long as they could– that’s what I’m trying to do.”  Just after 2 A-M deputies responded to an incident on the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle and Cornell Drive. 29- year-old Nakendrick Dewayne Glover was shot at least […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

One dead in shooting at Circle K on Tobacco Road

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Samuel DeWayne Jackson from Augusta, GA. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 61-year-old Donald Gross of Augusta, GA for Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. Hephzibah, Ga (WJBF)- UPDATE: One man is dead after a shooting at the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Philippines
Country
China
WJBF

Shooting reported at gas station on Tobacco Road

Hephzibah, Ga (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting at the Circle K on the 2000 block of Tobacco Road in Hephzibah. Dispatch confirms that the coroner has not been called at this time. There is no word on injuries or arrests at this time. This is a developing story. NewsChannel […]
HEPHZIBAH, GA
WJBF

Man found shot to death in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Augusta. Investigators say on Saturday, August 20, at 2:44 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle in reference to shots fired and one down. When they arrived, a male victim, later identified as 29-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

One person dead after fatal collision on Atomic Road in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision between two vehicles on Atomic Road near Old Jackson Highway. Authorities say the fatal collision happened around 1:08 P.M. on Monday, August 22nd. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on Atomic Road […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Georgia judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WJBF

WJBF

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy