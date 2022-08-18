ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillespie County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
jambroadcasting.com

Community Outreach: Men’s Basketball Volunteers with SA Food Bank

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lent a hand at the August 20th Drive-Thru Pop-Up Market organized by the San Antonio Food Bank and the First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville. The food distribution effort was held at the First Presbyterian Church. Mountaineer student-athletes and coaches joined other...
KERRVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Drought Impacts on Guadalupe River in Kerrville

As extreme drought conditions continue across our area, river communities that rely on increased water flow are some of the hardest hit in our area. Kerrville is one of those communities in the Texas Hill Country that relies on the flow from the Guadalupe River. However, Julie Davis, President & CEO of the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau, says that Kerrville has been very fortunate this year and has not seen the harsh economic impacts the drought has caused other areas. "As far as the drought impacting tourism, we haven't seen a significant negative impact on tourism. We are still having good results as far as hotel occupancy and overnight stays", says Davis.
KERRVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Gillespie County, TX
Gillespie County, TX
Government
mycanyonlake.com

County Reports 224 New COVID-19 Deaths Aug. 12-18.

Comal County’s Public Health Department reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 12-18. In a statement, the county also said eight COVID-positive patients were hospitalized during the seven-day data collection period. No deaths were reported. The total number of cases reported in the county since March 2020 is...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Murder suspect from Wisconsin found, arrested in Ingram; brother at large

A suspect accused of shooting a Wisconsin man in the head earlier this year was found and arrested in Kerr County, while his brother, also wanted for murder, remains at large. KCSO said Gustavo Cantu, 39, was apprehended during a traffic stop in Ingram on Saturday. Records show that he was charged with murder, drug possession, and bail jumping.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Parade#The Gillespie County Fair#Festivals Association#Main Street
ABC Big 2 News

Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown

Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
LAGO VISTA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy