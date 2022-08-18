Read full article on original website
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake’s Dam Service Road Closes Tuesday for Herbicide Application
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will close Canyon Lake’s popular Dam Service Road Tuesday for herbicide application. The road, located in Overlook Park, is expected to reopen to the public on Thursday. “We understand large numbers of people use the dam service road as a place to exercise,...
jambroadcasting.com
Community Outreach: Men’s Basketball Volunteers with SA Food Bank
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lent a hand at the August 20th Drive-Thru Pop-Up Market organized by the San Antonio Food Bank and the First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville. The food distribution effort was held at the First Presbyterian Church. Mountaineer student-athletes and coaches joined other...
news4sanantonio.com
Drought Impacts on Guadalupe River in Kerrville
As extreme drought conditions continue across our area, river communities that rely on increased water flow are some of the hardest hit in our area. Kerrville is one of those communities in the Texas Hill Country that relies on the flow from the Guadalupe River. However, Julie Davis, President & CEO of the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau, says that Kerrville has been very fortunate this year and has not seen the harsh economic impacts the drought has caused other areas. "As far as the drought impacting tourism, we haven't seen a significant negative impact on tourism. We are still having good results as far as hotel occupancy and overnight stays", says Davis.
KSAT 12
Comal County parents push for trained, armed guardians to protect schools
COMAL COUNTY – The topic of school safety is at the forefront this school year. A New Braunfels parent wants to take matters into his own hands and have an armed guardian in every New Braunfels and Comal ISD school. “When the rubber meets the road, somebody rams their...
One murder suspect arrested in Kerr County, his brother still wanted
INGRAM, Texas — One man suspected in a murder in another state has been arrested in Kerr County, and another suspect, his brother, is wanted by authorities. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu are wanted in a drug-related murder out of Green Bay Wisconsin, and they received information that the suspects were hiding in Ingram.
mycanyonlake.com
County Reports 224 New COVID-19 Deaths Aug. 12-18.
Comal County’s Public Health Department reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 12-18. In a statement, the county also said eight COVID-positive patients were hospitalized during the seven-day data collection period. No deaths were reported. The total number of cases reported in the county since March 2020 is...
KSAT 12
Murder suspect from Wisconsin found, arrested in Ingram; brother at large
A suspect accused of shooting a Wisconsin man in the head earlier this year was found and arrested in Kerr County, while his brother, also wanted for murder, remains at large. KCSO said Gustavo Cantu, 39, was apprehended during a traffic stop in Ingram on Saturday. Records show that he was charged with murder, drug possession, and bail jumping.
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
tpr.org
Beto O’Rourke’s rural Texas push attracts hundreds in deep-red Fredericksburg
Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor, hopes to court voters in areas that have traditionally voted for conservative politicians. On Wednesday, he brought that hope to Fredericksburg, a Hill Country town northwest of San Antonio. The event attracted more than 800 people. Fredericksburg is the county seat of...
Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown
Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
KENS 5
Burned body found off rural road southeast of Bandera
Two people who were looking for lost property made the discovery. The body is so decomposed that a speculation on the I.D. cannot be made.
