Gillespie County, TX

Community Outreach: Men’s Basketball Volunteers with SA Food Bank

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lent a hand at the August 20th Drive-Thru Pop-Up Market organized by the San Antonio Food Bank and the First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville. The food distribution effort was held at the First Presbyterian Church. Mountaineer student-athletes and coaches joined other...
KERRVILLE, TX
Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College

Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.

