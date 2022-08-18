Read full article on original website
jambroadcasting.com
Community Outreach: Men’s Basketball Volunteers with SA Food Bank
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lent a hand at the August 20th Drive-Thru Pop-Up Market organized by the San Antonio Food Bank and the First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville. The food distribution effort was held at the First Presbyterian Church. Mountaineer student-athletes and coaches joined other...
dailytrib.com
Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College
Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
One murder suspect arrested in Kerr County, his brother still wanted
INGRAM, Texas — One man suspected in a murder in another state has been arrested in Kerr County, and another suspect, his brother, is wanted by authorities. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu are wanted in a drug-related murder out of Green Bay Wisconsin, and they received information that the suspects were hiding in Ingram.
KENS 5
Burned body found off rural road southeast of Bandera
Two people who were looking for lost property made the discovery. The body is so decomposed that a speculation on the I.D. cannot be made.
