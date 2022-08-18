ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.

Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside FD Market's New Easton Location

FD Market is popping up everywhere—literally and figuratively. In addition to their Emmaus storefront, they’ve opened another shop in Easton. And you can find their mobile market at the Easton Farmers’ Market on Saturdays and at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Sundays as well as at other markets and events on a pop-up basis (follow along on social for details!). And while there are currently no plans for a third location, FD Market will continue to visit new cities in the hopes of providing the entire Valley with sustainable goods.
EASTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Easton, PA
Northampton County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Northampton County, PA
Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
FRANKLIN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AND POSE SELFIE SALON: Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall Township. The new "selfie salon" has more than 30 "content rooms" for taking photographs. Dressing rooms are available...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Land Use#Parks And Recreation#Acre#County Executive#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mauser Brothers
WFMZ-TV Online

Sellersville company receives award for focus on safety

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - One Bucks County facility just scored a big win for following safety rules. Derstine's Foodservice in Sellersville has been inducted into the Pennsylvania SHARP program. The company was presented Friday with a certificate and flag from the Labor Department and OSHA. The induction is the highest honor...
SELLERSVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Tracts for Tracks: SEPTA Identifies Properties It Needs to Acquire for the King of Prussia Rail Project

Rendering of a proposed King of Prussia Rail train station at First Avenue and Moore Road. SEPTA is preparing to vote on the final list of properties it identifies as targets for acquisition as part of the construction of proposed four-mile King of Prussia Rail line and the accompanying facilities. Natalie Kostelni chugged through the task of bringing the story to the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Travel Maven

These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
LehighValleyLive.com

Tax break for Dixie Cup plant? Not when it already owes more than $400K, county says.

Northampton County Council on Thursday night rejected 10 years of reduced taxes on improvements to the massive, vacant former Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough. Capping months of sometimes contentious discussions, the vote came after county Director of Fiscal Affairs Stephen Barron revealed the property owner owes the Wilson Area School District about $364,000 in taxes and a combined $45,599 in taxes and penalties to the borough and county.
EASTON, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton was a bootlegging town during Prohibition. This huge federal raid (briefly) dried it out.

Easton had a reputation as a bootlegging town during Prohibition. But the city (briefly) went dry after a massive raid 100 years ago this week. More than 100 federal agents from Philadelphia descended on the city on Aug. 24, 1922. They swept almost every bar, cafe and hotel from Centre Square to Wilson, then continued on across Northampton County through Bangor and Nazareth, and later out into Bethlehem and Reading. They seized thousands of gallons of illegal alcohol from everyone who didn’t get — or didn’t heed — warnings of the surprise search.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Oley Turnpike Dairy bids farewell after 52 years

OLEY TWP., Pa. - An iconic Berks County business is saying farewell after more than a half century. Sunday was the final day for the Oley Turnpike Dairy and Petting Zoo, as the owners are retiring. Longtime customers came by for one last time to enjoy the cool treats and...
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Several hurt in crash on Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash in Lehigh County sent several people to the hospital. Three cars were involved in the wreck Sunday afternoon at Hamilton Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, across from Dorney Park, said South Whitehall Township police. Their conditions are not known, and the crash is still...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy