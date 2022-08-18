Read full article on original website
Related
Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.
Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside FD Market's New Easton Location
FD Market is popping up everywhere—literally and figuratively. In addition to their Emmaus storefront, they’ve opened another shop in Easton. And you can find their mobile market at the Easton Farmers’ Market on Saturdays and at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Sundays as well as at other markets and events on a pop-up basis (follow along on social for details!). And while there are currently no plans for a third location, FD Market will continue to visit new cities in the hopes of providing the entire Valley with sustainable goods.
Emergency rental assistance will expire soon. Could it send a shockwave of evictions?
The levee that held back a substantial number of evictions in the Lehigh Valley is about to break. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Lehigh County will stop accepting new applications Sept. 1, according to the distributor Community Action Lehigh Valley. The nonprofit began limiting assistance to only arrears claims at the start of the month.
Here’s where Northampton County’s 22nd park will be, thanks to donation
Northampton County is adding a 42-acre parcel to its array of 21 parks, preserves and trail properties. The county council on Thursday approved purchasing the Allen Township land for $225,000, with sellers Paul and Wasyl Mauser donating $675,000 worth of the property. With the donation, county officials labeled the deal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucks County man transforms front yard to rail yard
If you have a small yard, you know how challenging gardening or landscaping can be.
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
wlvr.org
Residential recycling fees likely to rise as Bethlehem eyes new contractors
It may soon cost more for residents to recycle in Bethlehem. The city’s recycling contractor, Republic Services, has a deal worth more than $1 million that it doesn’t plan to renew at the end of the year. At a Bethlehem City Council meeting this week, Director of Community...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AND POSE SELFIE SALON: Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall Township. The new "selfie salon" has more than 30 "content rooms" for taking photographs. Dressing rooms are available...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Sellersville company receives award for focus on safety
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - One Bucks County facility just scored a big win for following safety rules. Derstine's Foodservice in Sellersville has been inducted into the Pennsylvania SHARP program. The company was presented Friday with a certificate and flag from the Labor Department and OSHA. The induction is the highest honor...
Tracts for Tracks: SEPTA Identifies Properties It Needs to Acquire for the King of Prussia Rail Project
Rendering of a proposed King of Prussia Rail train station at First Avenue and Moore Road. SEPTA is preparing to vote on the final list of properties it identifies as targets for acquisition as part of the construction of proposed four-mile King of Prussia Rail line and the accompanying facilities. Natalie Kostelni chugged through the task of bringing the story to the Philadelphia Business Journal.
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain Coaster
Pennsylvania is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. And, if you're looking to take an epic ride on Pennsylvania’s only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Poconos, keep reading to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tax break for Dixie Cup plant? Not when it already owes more than $400K, county says.
Northampton County Council on Thursday night rejected 10 years of reduced taxes on improvements to the massive, vacant former Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough. Capping months of sometimes contentious discussions, the vote came after county Director of Fiscal Affairs Stephen Barron revealed the property owner owes the Wilson Area School District about $364,000 in taxes and a combined $45,599 in taxes and penalties to the borough and county.
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
Easton was a bootlegging town during Prohibition. This huge federal raid (briefly) dried it out.
Easton had a reputation as a bootlegging town during Prohibition. But the city (briefly) went dry after a massive raid 100 years ago this week. More than 100 federal agents from Philadelphia descended on the city on Aug. 24, 1922. They swept almost every bar, cafe and hotel from Centre Square to Wilson, then continued on across Northampton County through Bangor and Nazareth, and later out into Bethlehem and Reading. They seized thousands of gallons of illegal alcohol from everyone who didn’t get — or didn’t heed — warnings of the surprise search.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Newly Renovated Contemporary in Sunrise Lake
If you owned a hillside lot with a clear view of a lake below it, wouldn’t you build a house upside-down as well?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Upside-down houses — houses with the main floor on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Oley Turnpike Dairy bids farewell after 52 years
OLEY TWP., Pa. - An iconic Berks County business is saying farewell after more than a half century. Sunday was the final day for the Oley Turnpike Dairy and Petting Zoo, as the owners are retiring. Longtime customers came by for one last time to enjoy the cool treats and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Several hurt in crash on Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash in Lehigh County sent several people to the hospital. Three cars were involved in the wreck Sunday afternoon at Hamilton Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, across from Dorney Park, said South Whitehall Township police. Their conditions are not known, and the crash is still...
billypenn.com
There’s a huge new neighborhood rising on the waterfront below Graffiti Pier
Houses are popping up fast at the massive Northbank development on the Delaware River waterfront east of Fishtown, just below Graffiti Pier. Well over 100 buyers have already moved in. Even before Concordia Group and D3 Development begin a planned second construction phase, the community will have more than 350...
Comments / 0