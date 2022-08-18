For the first time since news of his sudden exit broke last week, former Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass has shed some light on his decision to leave the show after two seasons. “It’s been a tough few weeks, as you might imagine, with everything going on with the show,” Elsass says in a new video recorded for a fan on Cameo. “It’s sad, it’s a real shame. I know that I was pumped for Season 3, for sure, but what are you going to do? Anyway, mental health is definitely 100-percent priority. It’s pinnacle. It’s got to take precedence....

TV SERIES ・ 6 MINUTES AGO