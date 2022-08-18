Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
The Best And Funniest Tweets About "House Of The Dragon" Episode 1
"Daemon Targaryen bout to me have me STRESSED this season."
Lionsgate’s Grindstone Entertainment Group Acquires Veteran Drama ‘A Place In The Field’ From Director Nicole Mejia
EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate’s Grindstone Entertainment Group has acquired North American rights to A Place in the Field, a drama infused with magical realism, which marks the feature directorial debut of 2021 AFI graduate Nicole Mejia. Shot safely over the course of the pandemic, A Place in the Field follows Army Veteran Gio Scuderi (Green Book’s Don DiPetta) who, after receiving a package and a letter from an old friend, sets out on a journey across the American Southwest to fulfill a promise made long ago during his deployment. The film tackling the issue of PTSD in veterans through a female filmmaker’s lens is...
Jordan Elsass Breaks His Silence About Leaving Superman & Lois, Suggests He May Be Done Acting — Watch Video
For the first time since news of his sudden exit broke last week, former Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass has shed some light on his decision to leave the show after two seasons. “It’s been a tough few weeks, as you might imagine, with everything going on with the show,” Elsass says in a new video recorded for a fan on Cameo. “It’s sad, it’s a real shame. I know that I was pumped for Season 3, for sure, but what are you going to do? Anyway, mental health is definitely 100-percent priority. It’s pinnacle. It’s got to take precedence....
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Sheree Zampino Shares She ‘Froze’ When Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sheree Zampino is finally speaking out… sharing a similar reaction (along with the rest of the world) after watching her ex-husband Will Smith physically assault someone on the Oscars’ stage. As the show was starting to near the end, Chris Rock took the stage at the 94th Academy Awards […] The post Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Sheree Zampino Shares She ‘Froze’ When Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock appeared first on Reality Tea.
