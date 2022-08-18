ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

warricknews.com

Republicans win endorsement of Indiana small business advocacy organization

CHESTERTON — A leading advocacy organization for small businesses in Indiana is encouraging Hoosiers this year to reelect the state's incumbent U.S. senator and send to Washington the Republican hoping to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House. The Indiana chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB)...
INDIANA STATE
4 die from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana over past week

A three-week streak of no COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana has come to an end. The Indiana Department of Health said four Lake County residents died because of the coronavirus over the past week, accounting for nearly one-seventh of the 29 COVID-19 deaths statewide. There still have been no COVID-19...
LAKE COUNTY, IN

