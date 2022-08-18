ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Societe Brewing Company Named 77th Assembly District Small Business of Year

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
A serving at Societe Brewing. Courtesy of the brewery

Societe Brewing Company in Kearny Mesa has been named Small Business of the Year for a one of the county’s state Assembly districts.

Doug Constantiner, CEO and founder of Societe, will be invited to a Sacramento ceremony honoring small businesses throughout California.

The brewer, a staple in the Kearny Mesa community since its 2012 founding, came to be due to Constantiner’s deep experience in the hospitality industry. He learned his trade while working at various local businesses, including Pizza Port Carlsbad, Green Flash, Oggi’s and The Bruery.

Societe also commits to the community. The brewery has collected and donated thousands of pounds of food over the past decade to the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, helping feed many families in need.

Societe’s main brews include the Pupil, an India Pale Ale, the Coachman, a session IPA, and the Harlot, a blonde ale. Special editions include Good of the Public, a San Diego-style IPA, and the Butcher, an Imperial stout.

“Doug Constantiner’s commitment to bettering the community has made Societe Brewing a notable standout in San Diego County,” said Assembly member Brian Maienschein, who represents the 77th District. “I am proud to recognize such a hardworking individual and extraordinary business that puts our community first.”

