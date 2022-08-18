Read full article on original website
Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge
Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent next year – the highest level in almost half a century – as average energy bills hit £5,816, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts said that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative Party leadership contender Liz Truss’s promises to cut taxes would...
Pakistan approves agreement to provide troops for soccer World Cup security in Qatar -minister
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan's cabinet has approved a draft agreement to provide troops for security at the soccer World Cup in Qatar later this year, Pakistan's information minister said on Monday.
Monte dei Paschi could raise needed cash in steps – paper
MILAN (Reuters) -Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena may raise a much-needed 2.5 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in steps, Italian daily La Repubblica reported on Sunday, as the bank looks to boost its capital by mid-November. The collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s national unity government in July, which...
Derivatives committee to hold Russia CDS auction in September -statement
(Reuters) -A panel of investors said on Friday that it expects to hold an auction to settle credit default swaps (CDS) related to Russia’s defaulted debt in the first half of September, as it continues to work on the auction setup. The Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (CDDC) said the...
Cineworld shares slump on report bankruptcy filing is being prepared
(Reuters) -Cineworld Group, the world’s second largest cinema chain operator, is preparing to file for bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, just days after warning that a lack of blockbusters would hit its liquidity in the near term. Cineworld declined to comment on the WSJ report. Shares...
Stablecoin Tether’s reserves fell $16 billion in second quarter due to redemptions
LONDON (Reuters) -Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin by market value, said on Friday it had reserves worth $66.4 billion at the end of June, down from $82.4 billion at the end of March, a fall which Tether said was due to fulfilling $16 billion worth of redemptions. The reserves...
Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar
TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices slumped on Monday, ending three days of gains, as investors were concerned aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes will weaken the global economy and dent fuel demand while a strengthening dollar also added to pressure. Brent crude futures for October settlement declined $1.58, or 1.6%, to $95.14...
