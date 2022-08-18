Read full article on original website
Dollar driven to five-week high by Fed rate hike forecasts
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar index hit a five-week high and posted its biggest weekly gain since April 2020 on Friday as investors adjusted for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking rates to battle inflation. The U.S. central bank needs to keep raising borrowing...
Rate Expectations Shift Following Fed Meeting Minutes
Expectations for the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate hike at its upcoming meeting in September have shifted following yesterday's release of minutes from the Fed's July meeting. Ahead of the release, traders had been evenly divided between an increase of 50 basis points (bps) and an increase of 75...
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows
Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
Surprise: Warren Buffett Dumps 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Huge Dividends
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway surprisingly have unloaded four top blue chip stocks, three of which pay massive dividends. Patient investors who like dividends may do well with Verizon and these other fallen Buffett angels.
Home sales plunge 20% from a year ago as high mortgage rates and inflation spur a 'housing recession' - but median prices are still near record highs at more than $400,000
The number of sales of existing US homes dropped again for the sixth straight month in July, leading an industry economist to declare a 'housing recession' even though prices remain near record highs. Higher mortgage rates and inflation have all weakened demand from homebuyers and led to declining sales, yet...
Inheritance tax ‘no longer just for the rich’ as more families face six-figure death duty
Inheritance tax is “no longer just for the rich”, experts have warned, as increasing numbers of Britons face six-figure bills. The Treasury brought in £2.4bn in inheritance tax receipts in the three months to July, £300m higher than the figure for the same period last year. The standard inheritance tax rate is 40 per cent, which is only charged on the portion of an estate that is above the tax-free threshold of £325,000.The value of an estate includes the property, money and possessions of someone who has died. Have you been affected by this story? If so email holly.bancroft@independent.co.ukIf the...
BlackRock, Google and Morgan Stanley Investing Billions Into Blockchain and Crypto Technology: Report
Forty of the world’s top 100 public companies by market capitalization are reportedly pouring in billion of dollars into blockchain and crypto firms. According to a recent report from crypto analytics platform Blockdata, 40 firms have invested about $6 billion into blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022.
Stocks Move Lower to Start the Week as Inflation and Rate Hike Fears Weigh on Investors
Dean Smith, a Chief Strategist at FolioBeyond, joined Closing Bell to break down the big week ahead for markets, as investors closely watch economic data like new home sales, and look ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks from Jackson Hole on Friday.
An indicator with a perfect track record shows stocks haven't bottomed yet - and markets shouldn't rule out a hard landing, BofA says
The so-called Rule of 20 has flashed at every market bottom since September 1974, according to Bank of America.
Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar
LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices slumped on Monday as investors were concerned that aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes might weaken the global economy and fuel demand while a stronger dollar also weighed. Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $1.60, or 1.6%, to $95.12 a barrel by 0900 GMT.
Fitch Ratings: U.S. home prices could soon fall 10% to 15%￼
The Pandemic Housing Boom has given way to the Pandemic Housing Slump. Across the nation, spiked mortgage rates are translating into fewer homebuyers. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales and mortgage purchase applications are down 15% and 18%, respectively. And single-family housing starts in July are 19% below levels hit a year ago.
Don’t Wait for the Housing Market Crash, It Might Not Happen
The U.S. housing market remained red hot for the last two years. Recently, it has started showing signs of weakness. As the U.S. economy is also cooling down and the odds of a recession are rising, people have speculated whether the housing market could also crash. When is the housing market expected to crash?
UnitedHealth, Amazon among bidders for Signify Health – reports
(Reuters) – UnitedHealth Group Inc , Amazon.com Inc , CVS Health Corp and Option Care Health Inc are bidding for Signify Health Inc , Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. UnitedHealth has submitted the highest bid in excess of $30 a share,...
Recession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer Rally
After a brutal first half, both markets were primed for a rebound. A near 12% advance in July and August has put US stocks on course for one of their best summers on record. Companies’ bonds have gained 4.6% in the US and 3.4% globally since bottoming out in mid-June.
The U.S. Finally Has A Real Climate Law. Get Ready For More Pipelines.
The Inflation Reduction Act could spur a boom in carbon-capture technology, and all that CO2 will need somewhere to go.
Oil prices down 1.5% for the week on recession jitters
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied on Friday, but fell for the week on a stronger U.S. dollar and fears that an economic slowdown would weaken crude demand. Brent crude futures settled at $96.72 a barrel, gaining 13 cents. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ended 27 cents higher at $90.77. Both benchmarks fell about 1.5% on the week.
