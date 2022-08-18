Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH: Stolen F-150 seen on ticket cams; car break-in on video
STOLEN PICKUP SEEN ON TICKET CAMS: This vehicle was stolen in Burien but its owners live in West Seattle and it’s turned up on two ticket cameras, including the low bridge, so it might be here somewhere. From Jill:. We had our Ford F250 stolen from Maaco, where we...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes on Alki, Harbor Avenues
Heads-up if you’re headed to the beach via north/westbound Harbor/Alki Avenues – two crashes this hour. The one in the photo above sent by Michelle is in the 1700 block of Alki SW; Mark sent word earlier this hour of a Harbor Avenue crash just south of Seacrest. No Seattle Fire dispatch for either, which indicates no serious injuries.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Murder charge filed in longtime West Seattleite’s ‘road rage’ shooting death near Costco
Last month we reported on the search for witnesses to a shooting near Costco that police originally described as “road rage.” It happened on 4th Avenue South on July 21st, and the victim was a 68-year-old longtime West Seattleite named Bob Jensen. Today, after a tip, we’ve just confirmed via court documents that the man who admitted to shooting Mr. Jensen is in jail, charged Friday with second-degree murder. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office summarizes the shooting as:
westseattleblog.com
Outdoor and indoor options for your late-summer West Seattle Monday
(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Linda McKelvey) From today’s listings on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: Today’s Block Drop spot to pick up and return equipment for a DIY community cleanup is Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), until 6 pm. WADING POOL: Only one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspect arrested in North Delridge rape; neighbors gather for support and safety
5:51 PM: Neighbors gathered at the awareness event regarding the North Delridge rape just broke out in applause at this news: SPD tweeted that they’ve arrested a suspect, an 18-year-old man, in Everett. More when we get it. ADDED 7:42 PM: No additional information yet about the suspect, and...
westseattleblog.com
CORONAVIRUS: This week’s look at local numbers
*Currently averaging 11 new hospitalizations daily (down from 16 a week ago) *18 percent more deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two previous weeks (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment) *Currently averaging 3 deaths daily (same as last week’s two-week average) For West Seattle,...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Rescue response off Alki Beach
10:39 AM: Seattle Fire and other agencies are now heading to the water off 55th/Alki for a report of two people in the water “screaming for help.” Updates to come. 10:43 AM: The people who were calling for help, described as an adult and juvenile, are reported to be out of the water safely, so the response is being downsized.
westseattleblog.com
WEEKEND PREVIEW: Alki Beach Sunset Run 5K
(2021 photo by Jerry Simmons) As busy as Alki Beach is on a summer Saturday night, that’ll kick up a notch tomorrow night, with the Alki Beach Sunset Run 5K back for another year, its third – launched in 2019, skipping 2020, returning last year. It’s set to take off from the Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki) vicinity at 6 pm Saturday (August 20th), heading to Duwamish Head and back, no road closures. Organizers describe it as a party as much as a run, with a DJ and cocktail garden awaiting participants after they finish. If you’re interested in participating, you still have time to register online – or on site starting at 4:30 tomorrow.
RELATED PEOPLE
westseattleblog.com
SING! Endolyne Children’s Choir welcoming new members for 20th season
If you have a young singer in the household, West Seattle’s Endolyne Children’s Choir welcomes their participation this fall! Here’s the announcement:. Join us for Endolyne Children’s Choir’s 20th season! We’d love to sing with you. Endolyne Children’s Choir is a secular, non-audition, community...
Comments / 0