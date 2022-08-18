ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH: Stolen F-150 seen on ticket cams; car break-in on video

STOLEN PICKUP SEEN ON TICKET CAMS: This vehicle was stolen in Burien but its owners live in West Seattle and it’s turned up on two ticket cameras, including the low bridge, so it might be here somewhere. From Jill:. We had our Ford F250 stolen from Maaco, where we...
BURIEN, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes on Alki, Harbor Avenues

Heads-up if you’re headed to the beach via north/westbound Harbor/Alki Avenues – two crashes this hour. The one in the photo above sent by Michelle is in the 1700 block of Alki SW; Mark sent word earlier this hour of a Harbor Avenue crash just south of Seacrest. No Seattle Fire dispatch for either, which indicates no serious injuries.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Murder charge filed in longtime West Seattleite’s ‘road rage’ shooting death near Costco

Last month we reported on the search for witnesses to a shooting near Costco that police originally described as “road rage.” It happened on 4th Avenue South on July 21st, and the victim was a 68-year-old longtime West Seattleite named Bob Jensen. Today, after a tip, we’ve just confirmed via court documents that the man who admitted to shooting Mr. Jensen is in jail, charged Friday with second-degree murder. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office summarizes the shooting as:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Outdoor and indoor options for your late-summer West Seattle Monday

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Linda McKelvey) From today’s listings on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: Today’s Block Drop spot to pick up and return equipment for a DIY community cleanup is Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), until 6 pm. WADING POOL: Only one...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
westseattleblog.com

CORONAVIRUS: This week’s look at local numbers

*Currently averaging 11 new hospitalizations daily (down from 16 a week ago) *18 percent more deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two previous weeks (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment) *Currently averaging 3 deaths daily (same as last week’s two-week average) For West Seattle,...
KING COUNTY, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Rescue response off Alki Beach

10:39 AM: Seattle Fire and other agencies are now heading to the water off 55th/Alki for a report of two people in the water “screaming for help.” Updates to come. 10:43 AM: The people who were calling for help, described as an adult and juvenile, are reported to be out of the water safely, so the response is being downsized.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEEKEND PREVIEW: Alki Beach Sunset Run 5K

(2021 photo by Jerry Simmons) As busy as Alki Beach is on a summer Saturday night, that’ll kick up a notch tomorrow night, with the Alki Beach Sunset Run 5K back for another year, its third – launched in 2019, skipping 2020, returning last year. It’s set to take off from the Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki) vicinity at 6 pm Saturday (August 20th), heading to Duwamish Head and back, no road closures. Organizers describe it as a party as much as a run, with a DJ and cocktail garden awaiting participants after they finish. If you’re interested in participating, you still have time to register online – or on site starting at 4:30 tomorrow.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
westseattleblog.com

SING! Endolyne Children’s Choir welcoming new members for 20th season

If you have a young singer in the household, West Seattle’s Endolyne Children’s Choir welcomes their participation this fall! Here’s the announcement:. Join us for Endolyne Children’s Choir’s 20th season! We’d love to sing with you. Endolyne Children’s Choir is a secular, non-audition, community...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy