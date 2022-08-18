Read full article on original website
3d ago
Trump has to pay for all the damage he did to the people! America went back 200 years because he destroyed the bridges we contributed to stop the racism.
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Jared Kushner said the Mar-a-Lago raid was a mistake by Trump's enemies. He spoke after rampant speculation arose that he may have tipped off the FBI.
Jared Kushner was interviewed for the first time since the August 8 Mar-a-Lago raid. He called the raid a "cause for concern" for democracy, blaming Trump's "enemies." Those around Trump are said to suspect a family member — perhaps Kushner — tipped off the FBI. Jared Kushner spoke...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to 'stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.'
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
All Recent Polls Show Kemp Pulling Further Away from Abrams
All 5 of the most recent Georgia gubernatorial polls show incumbent Governor Brian Kemp widening his lead over 2x challenger Stacey Abrams. Image Courtesy of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Rudy Giuliani’s Lawyer Knocks Georgia Prosecutors: “I Don’t Know What These People Are Doing.”
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A district attorney in Georgia has informed Rudy Giuliani that he is a target of a criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to improperly influence the counting of votes in the state, Giuliani’s lawyer said.
Ex-Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says FBI informant likely ‘very close’ to ex-president
One of former president Donald Trump’s former chiefs of staff says that the source of information which led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago would have had to be someone “very close” to Mr Trump and who knew where he kept the documents he took from the White House before leaving office. Mick Mulvaney, who served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget before Mr Trump tapped him as acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, told CNN on Thursday that the search of Mr Trump’s property most likely came after federal investigators...
“A lot of this has come from the Trump lawyers”: Trump’s own legal team made his docs scandal worse
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, Guardian congressional correspondent Hugo Lowell offered an alternative explanation over how FBI agents knew what to look for when they showed up at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this week to take into custody multiple boxes of documents stolen from the federal government.
Steve Bannon Now Accused of Defying Former Trump Campaign Staffer’s Subpoena
Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, has been accused of failing to comply with yet another subpoena—this time, from a former Trump 2016 campaign staffer whose lawyer says Bannon is a “key figure” in her sexual harassment suit. Jessica Denson, who is suing the Trump campaign for sexual discrimination and bullying, asked a judge this week to hold Bannon in civil contempt for failing to respond to the subpoena. “The whole point is to get him to sit for a deposition. That’s what we want. And civil courts have the power to do that. If necessary, by arrest,” one of Denson’s attorneys said. Denson filed her lawsuit in 2018 for millions in damages and first subpoenaed Bannon in November for documents related to her work with the campaign and a deposition. Denson’s attorneys say that despite multiple attempts to serve Bannon the subpoena and limited communication with his lawyer, they have been unable to reach him.
The Fox News host driving colleagues into a frenzy by failing to back Trump over Mar-a-Lago raid
It was Thursday afternoon, and, not for the first time, Fox News host Jessica Tarlov was pursuing a line of reasoning not often heard on her network. “If this was actually an illegal search, which is what he’s saying it was, you could bring that to court,” Ms Tarlov said during a discussion of the FBI’s serach of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on the programme The Five. “And his lawyers are not doing that. They’ve had ten days now to do that and they’ve done nothing.” That’s as far as Ms Tarlov made it before she was...
A former federal prosecutor believes Mark Meadows will turn on Donald Trump and 'snitch' on him to Justice Department investigators
A former federal prosecutor predicts Mark Meadows will eventually snitch on Donald Trump. "He's going to rat Trump out. He's going to snitch," ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said. Kirschner's remarks come after the January 6 hearings in which lawmakers heard damning testimony. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner believes former White House...
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Asks Appeals Court to Bar New York Probe of His Assets (1)
Probe is ‘harassing and overreaching,’ lawyer tells court. ’s lawyer asked a federal appeals court to block New York’s investigation into potentially fraudulent asset valuations at his sprawling real-estate company, extending his legal battle over the three-year-old probe. The investigation by New York Attorney General. Letitia James.
Eric Trump gives clearest indication yet of possible Trump 2024 run following FBI raid
Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, on Monday dropped the latest hint that his dad could be set to return to the presidential campaign trail as he slammed the FBI raid at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. During an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity,"...
Giuliani appears before Georgia grand jury investigating Trump election conduct
Rudy Giuliani is appearing Wednesday before a grand jury conducting a criminal investigation of the conduct of former President Donald Trump and some of his supporters following the 2020 election. Giuliani, who was Trump's personal attorney in 2020, is a target of the Fulton County probe examining whether the former...
CNN commentator says Justice Department has to indict Trump or lose credibility: 'No going back'
CNN commentator Scott Jennings said the FBI's credibility is on the line after last Monday's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, saying the organization must indict Trump or lose its credibility and adding that there is "no going back" after the unprecedented move. "There's no going back now....
MSNBC
I found the GOP's gun-toting, tax-collecting boogeyman. He's a Republican.
Have you heard the GOP’s latest conspiracy theory?. Republicans are having difficulty conjuring widespread fear over the court approved search into former President Donald Trump’s estate. And the hair-on-fire, migrant caravan scare tactic isn’t hitting like it used to. So Republicans have a new conspiracy theory: The...
