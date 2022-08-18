Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, has been accused of failing to comply with yet another subpoena—this time, from a former Trump 2016 campaign staffer whose lawyer says Bannon is a “key figure” in her sexual harassment suit. Jessica Denson, who is suing the Trump campaign for sexual discrimination and bullying, asked a judge this week to hold Bannon in civil contempt for failing to respond to the subpoena. “The whole point is to get him to sit for a deposition. That’s what we want. And civil courts have the power to do that. If necessary, by arrest,” one of Denson’s attorneys said. Denson filed her lawsuit in 2018 for millions in damages and first subpoenaed Bannon in November for documents related to her work with the campaign and a deposition. Denson’s attorneys say that despite multiple attempts to serve Bannon the subpoena and limited communication with his lawyer, they have been unable to reach him.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 DAYS AGO