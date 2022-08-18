ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MONDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Inotiv, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action – NOTV

By ACCESSWIRE
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Related
Benzinga

SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth

SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

PZN ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. with an Affiliate of its Operating Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Pzena Investment Management, Inc. ("Pzena" or the "Company") PZN stock prior to July 26, 2022. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Crypto IRA iTrustCapital Now Allows Investors To Stake Crypto As Part of Its Retirement Account, Surpasses $6 Billion In Volume

ITrustCapital Crypto IRA Surpassed $6 Billion In Transaction Volume This August. The IRA Now Offers DOT Staking And Plans To Continue Adding Staking Support For Digital Assets. Investment retirement account platform iTrustCapital recently surpassed $6 billion in total transaction volume in August, and the platform has plans to expand its...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Merck Gets FDA Fast Track Status For Chronic Kidney Disease Candidate

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Merck's MRK lead asset MK-2060 for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). MK-2060 is being investigated in a Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety...
HEALTH

