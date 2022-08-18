MONDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Inotiv, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action – NOTV

Read full article on original website
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
PZN ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. with an Affiliate of its Operating Company
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Pzena Investment Management, Inc. ("Pzena" or the "Company") PZN stock prior to July 26, 2022. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky,...
Mark Cuban Claps Back At Gary Gensler, Who Says The SEC Is Serving As 'Cop On The Beat' For Cryptocurrency
SEC Chair Gary Gensler wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal titled, “The SEC Treats Crypto Like the Rest of the Capital Markets.”. Mark Cuban questions how companies and investors are supposed to get clarity from the SEC. Investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban took to Twitter Inc TWTR...
Crypto IRA iTrustCapital Now Allows Investors To Stake Crypto As Part of Its Retirement Account, Surpasses $6 Billion In Volume
ITrustCapital Crypto IRA Surpassed $6 Billion In Transaction Volume This August. The IRA Now Offers DOT Staking And Plans To Continue Adding Staking Support For Digital Assets. Investment retirement account platform iTrustCapital recently surpassed $6 billion in total transaction volume in August, and the platform has plans to expand its...
Cannabis ETF Makes Bold Bet On Legalization, Reversing Stance On U.S. Marijuana Assets
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF MJ, an exchange-traded fund specializing mainly in Canadian cannabis companies and ancillary marijuana businesses, will begin to include U.S.-based marijuana multistate operators. “We are excited to offer our investors exposure to the global cannabis industry through MJ, the world’s largest global cannabis fund. ETFMG is proud...
Merck Gets FDA Fast Track Status For Chronic Kidney Disease Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Merck's MRK lead asset MK-2060 for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). MK-2060 is being investigated in a Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety...
