Bronx, NY

One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon

One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
New Rochelle College Student Charged with Killing Rapper Moneygang Vontae

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (August 21, 2022) — Four men, including one from New Rochelle, have been indicted for Murder and additional charges in the fatal June 9 shooting of an LA-based rapper who was in town for a performance as he left the Amazing Pharmacy at 595 East Tremont Avenue near Arthur Avenue in the Crotona section of the Bronx. Police are still searching for the fifth suspect.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC

At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
BROOKLYN, NY
[VIDEO] Why the Queens Midtown Tunnel has Doors to Prevent Disaster

The Queens–Midtown Tunnel was first planned in 1921, though the plans for the tunnel were modified over the following years. By the 1930s, the tunnel was being proposed as the Triborough Tunnel, connecting Queens and Brooklyn with Manhattan's east and west sides. Find out when was the Queens Midtown Tunnel built? How was the Queens Midtown Tunnel built? Why does the Queens Midtown Tunnel have doors? Does the Midtown Tunnel flood?
QUEENS, NY
'Humbling, Liberating': Brooklyn Man Claims $10M Lottery Prize

A New York man is celebrating after he claimed a $10 million scratch-off lottery prize. Wayne Murray, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from New York Lottery's $10,000,000 Black Titanium game, the lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22. “It feels very humbling and liberating,” he told NY Lottery after claiming...
BROOKLYN, NY
NYPD: Teens thrown down stairs, beaten, slashed, robbed in Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for five people in connection to the brutal robbery of two teenagers in the Bronx. Investigators said two 16-year-old boys were thrown down a flight of stairs before being beaten, slashed and robbed of their cellphones and cash. It happened at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside a building on East 171st Street near College Avenue in the Claremont Section. The teens were treated at Montefiore Medical Center and are expected to be OK. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
Tennis
Sports
Why Does Eric Adams Keep Dining at Osteria La Baia?

Midtown Italian restaurant Osteria La Baia — one of mayor Eric Adams’s regular nighttime haunts — is run by twin brothers Robert and Zhan Petrosyants, who have a checkered history of felony convictions, unpaid tax bills, and other legal issues, according to the New York Times. So why does Adams keep patronizing the restaurant? Times reporters staked out the restaurant and watched as the mayor visited the restaurant at least 14 times in June alone, heightening the restaurant’s profile as one of the mayor’s go-to dinner spots in town. It’s also unclear if the mayor pays his check at La Baia, which may put him on murky ethical ground. Times reporters never saw Adams pay for his meals, but a spokesperson for the mayor says he pays his bill monthly. The spokesperson didn’t provide receipts, nor did the restaurant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers.  Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Man shot during robbery attempt in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 55-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Harlem early Monday, police said. The victim was struck in the left arm at 1532 Amsterdam Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A person of interest is in custody, but […]
MANHATTAN, NY

