Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud ScamTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Related
athleticbusiness.com
One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon
One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle College Student Charged with Killing Rapper Moneygang Vontae
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (August 21, 2022) — Four men, including one from New Rochelle, have been indicted for Murder and additional charges in the fatal June 9 shooting of an LA-based rapper who was in town for a performance as he left the Amazing Pharmacy at 595 East Tremont Avenue near Arthur Avenue in the Crotona section of the Bronx. Police are still searching for the fifth suspect.
NYC Men Robbed of their Clothes at Knifepoint in Broad Daylight by 3 Women
NEW YORK, NY – Two men were robbed at knifepoint by three women who demanded...
Notorious B.I.G.’s Daugther Just Put Up Her $1.5 Million NYC Home To Bail Out Jailbird Boyfriend
BROOKLYN, NY – T’Yanna Wallace, the adult daughter of rapper Notorious B.I.G. just made a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC
At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Why the Queens Midtown Tunnel has Doors to Prevent Disaster
The Queens–Midtown Tunnel was first planned in 1921, though the plans for the tunnel were modified over the following years. By the 1930s, the tunnel was being proposed as the Triborough Tunnel, connecting Queens and Brooklyn with Manhattan's east and west sides. Find out when was the Queens Midtown Tunnel built? How was the Queens Midtown Tunnel built? Why does the Queens Midtown Tunnel have doors? Does the Midtown Tunnel flood?
Bronx apartment residents say they are being terrorized, beaten by teens who come to building
Residents of the Bronx say they are living in fear and are terrorized by a group of kids that come to their building night after night. They say it has gotten so bad that they're afraid to come out at night.
'Humbling, Liberating': Brooklyn Man Claims $10M Lottery Prize
A New York man is celebrating after he claimed a $10 million scratch-off lottery prize. Wayne Murray, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from New York Lottery's $10,000,000 Black Titanium game, the lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22. “It feels very humbling and liberating,” he told NY Lottery after claiming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYPD: Teens thrown down stairs, beaten, slashed, robbed in Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for five people in connection to the brutal robbery of two teenagers in the Bronx. Investigators said two 16-year-old boys were thrown down a flight of stairs before being beaten, slashed and robbed of their cellphones and cash. It happened at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside a building on East 171st Street near College Avenue in the Claremont Section. The teens were treated at Montefiore Medical Center and are expected to be OK. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Autistic 4-Year-Old Killed After Attending Older Brother’s Funeral in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – An autistic 4-year-old boy from Queens was killed after being struck...
Brooklyn man fatally stabbed on the way to work
A family is searching for answers after a man was fatally stabbed on his way to work in Sunset Park.
Two Unclaimed Lottery Tickets Worth $8,000,000 Soon to Expire in New York City, Jackson Heights
NEW YORK, NY – Attention Jackson Heights and Upper Manhattan: Two unclaimed winning New York...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman stabbed in back with unknown object after verbal dispute on NYC subway
A woman was stabbed in the back with an unknown object after a verbal dispute with another woman on the subway in New York City.
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
CNBC
'For a whole week, I was just breaking down': How 3 renters are coping with the record-breaking cost of rent in New York City
New York City rent is notoriously unreasonable, and this year it hit an all-time high. In June, citywide median asking rent reached $3,500, a 35% increase from last year, according to a report by StreetEasy. Manhattan has the highest median rent right now at $4,100, but that doesn't mean the...
Eater
Why Does Eric Adams Keep Dining at Osteria La Baia?
Midtown Italian restaurant Osteria La Baia — one of mayor Eric Adams’s regular nighttime haunts — is run by twin brothers Robert and Zhan Petrosyants, who have a checkered history of felony convictions, unpaid tax bills, and other legal issues, according to the New York Times. So why does Adams keep patronizing the restaurant? Times reporters staked out the restaurant and watched as the mayor visited the restaurant at least 14 times in June alone, heightening the restaurant’s profile as one of the mayor’s go-to dinner spots in town. It’s also unclear if the mayor pays his check at La Baia, which may put him on murky ethical ground. Times reporters never saw Adams pay for his meals, but a spokesperson for the mayor says he pays his bill monthly. The spokesperson didn’t provide receipts, nor did the restaurant.
Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers. Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
Man shot during robbery attempt in Harlem: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 55-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Harlem early Monday, police said. The victim was struck in the left arm at 1532 Amsterdam Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A person of interest is in custody, but […]
Lanternflies are now swarming Staten Island’s protected Greenbelt
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Walks through the great outdoors became a norm for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now residents are finding it hard to continue that trend by seeing spotted lanternflies everywhere they go. Photos submitted on Instagram to the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com show an infestation of...
Do You Know Them? Wanted by the NYPD for Multiple Armed Robberies Near Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for three young...
Comments / 0