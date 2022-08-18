ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kymkemp.com

Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Alerts Residents of Fake Amazon Scam

The Sheriff’s Office has received information that scammers pretending to be from Amazon, were contacting individuals regarding alleged fraudulent charges on their Amazon accounts. These individuals do not work from Amazon and are using the premise of a fraudulent charge to attempt to obtain the victim’s personal identifying information....
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Crash Near Ferndale Early This Morning

About 2:30 this morning, a silver sedan was discovered overturned on Grizzly Bluff Road near Coppini Road west east of Ferndale. The single occupant was declared deceased at the scene, according to the incident commander speaking over the scanner to emergency dispatch. My father was killed in an accident years...
FERNDALE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies use narcan to save 2 lives in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Trinity County deputies said they have administered narcan three times this month and have saved two lives. On Aug. 9, Deputy Anoop Ghusar responded to a report of an unresponsive person at a public bus stop in Weaverville. Deputies said it appeared the person was overdosing.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Half Pound of Meth Discovered During Vehicle Search at Arcata Motel; Redway Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Sales

On August 15th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the Arcata Police Department (APD) made a traffic stop on a vehicle as it arrived at a motel in the 4900 block of Valley West Dr. in Arcata. The HCDTF had information that the occupants of the vehicle were transporting a large quantity of methamphetamine. Three people were detained without incident.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Containment Rises to 81% on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex

Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 :. California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 assumed management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex at 1900 hours on August 20, 2022 and remains in unified command with the California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 25,832 acres with 81% containment and 946 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Creepy Babies Get New Clothes

Not too far from Hwy 101 in a corner of Humboldt County mostly frequented by locals is a gate and on that gate are a few creepy babies…. This one pays tribute (at the suggestion of yours truly–and now you know we have a sick sense of humor) to the wonderful firefighters who’ve been busy this last month.
lostcoastoutpost.com

Attorneys and Judge Discuss Possible Plea Deal for Hoopa Roadside Murder Suspects

Attorneys and Judge Kaleb Cockrum met privately today to discuss the possibility of a pre-trial settlement for murder suspects Bronson Moon Lewis Jr. and Daniel Armendariz III. “This is not a plea agreement,” the judge said after emerging from a more than 30-minute session with Deputy District Attorney Trent Timm...
HOOPA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested within a Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a burglary within an evacuation zone at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Two men were seen swimming...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Beautiful, Energetic, Loving Dog in Desperate Need of Home!

This is an approximately 4 year old Australian Shepard/Chow mix we call Charlie Barker. Charlie was recently rescued from the Brookings Humane Society Shelter in Oregon. He came there from another shelter in Southern California where he’d been caught as a stray in the San Bernadino area. Sadly he is not compatible with our elderly dog. Please call 707 845-5173.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Traffic Came to a Standstill on Hwy 101 as Law Enforcement Detained a Suspect

This evening, traffic on Hwy 101 near McKinleyville came to a standstill as law enforcement pulled over a jeep. And, the officers handcuffed a suspect. At this point we don’t know why the suspect was detained, but we’ve requested more information from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.
lostcoastoutpost.com

Two Eureka Parolees Arrested on Fentanyl, Weapons Charges

On August 16th , 2022 agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) conducted a parole search on Morgan Crumley (36 years old from Eureka) and Carl Keeler (31 years old from Mckinleyville) in a parking lot in the 7300 block of Tompkins Hill Rd. in Eureka. Both Crumley and Keeler are on CDC Parole and they were in a vehicle together in the parking lot.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Resident Says Humboldt County Leash Laws Need to be Changed

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Hoopa Man Sentenced in Federal Court on Charges Related to Fentanyl Distribution

Warren Herman Sloan was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for attempting to distribute, and possessing with the intent to distribute, fentanyl on the Hoopa Valley Tribe Indian Reservation, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan, and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Susan Illston.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Hoopa Fentanyl Dealer Implicated in the Overdose Deaths of Two Women Will Spend 24 Months in Federal Prison

The following is a press release issued by the United States District Attorney’s Office Northern District of California:. Warren Herman Sloan was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for attempting to distribute, and possessing with the intent to distribute, fentanyl on the Hoopa Valley Tribe Indian Reservation, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan, and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Susan Illston.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kiem-tv.com

The Six River Lightning Complex Fire reaches 33 Percent Containment

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- Last night’s predicted storm luckily did not materialize over the six rivers lightning complex fire area. Firefighters continue with full suppression techniques and containment continues to rise, today reaching thirty-three percent. Fire Behavioral Analyst Trainee, Kevin Osborne talked to us about the fires behavior lately.
WILLOW CREEK, CA

