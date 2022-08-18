ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

stateofreform.com

HCA Florida Healthcare announces HCA Healthcare Foundation’s $600,000 grant to Volunteers of America

HCA Florida Healthcare, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, today announced HCA Healthcare Foundation’s $600,000 grant to Volunteers of America (VOA) through the Healthier Tomorrow Fund to promote mental wellness and resilience among first responders. Through this contribution, VOA intends to scale its VOA|ReST 4 First Responders program in targeted areas served by HCA Healthcare, including the state of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE

