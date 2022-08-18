ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Most Florida hospitals are still noncompliant with federal price transparency law, report finds

Over 100 Florida hospitals, including some of the state’s largest facilities, were found to be noncompliant with a federal price transparency law under authority of the Affordable Care Act. A newly-released report from PatientAdvocacyRights.org found 80% of Florida hospitals in the study were noncompliant. Get the latest state-specific policy...
Governor Newsom Unveils New Plan to Transform Kids’ Mental Health

Nationally, kids are reporting symptoms of depression and anxiety at record rates and are considering or attempting suicide at historic levels. Here in California, about one-third of 7th and 9th graders and half of 11th graders experienced chronic sadness in the 2020-2021 school year and it’s estimated that 1 in 10 kids between the ages of 12 and 17 suffered from at least one major depressive episode in the last year. Suicide rates for California youth ages 10 to 18 increased by 20% from 2019 to 2020.
New CHCF brief gives recommendations for effective CalAIM care delivery transitions for seniors and people with disabilities

While California’s CalAIM initiative aims to reduce complexity in the provision of Medi-Cal health care and social services for seniors and people with disabilities (SPD) by transitioning them into new or consolidated health care delivery systems and programs, the transition process is expected to be complicated. Get the latest...
