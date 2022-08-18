ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas lost a record-setting amount of teachers last year

TEXAS, USA — Last year, Texas classrooms lost almost 43,000 teachers across the state, setting a new record for retirements and resignations. Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency to create a task force to look into the teacher shortage, but nearly five months later, that group has yet to make any recommendations.
Nearly 75% of Texas public schools graded A or B in latest school ratings

TEXAS, USA — Public school ratings are out for the first time since the pandemic started and for most schools, it paints a positive picture. The ratings system changed slightly this year and schools that received an A, B or C were graded. The change occurred for schools that would have been given a D or F. They were instead labeled as “not rated.”
More snow on Pikes Peak on Monday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — It might still be summer, but winter briefly arrived atop America's Mountain on Sunday and Monday. The 14,115-foot Pikes Peak had its first snow of the season on Sunday, and it snowed there again on Monday. It also snowed atop Berthoud Pass on Monday, and...
Mrs. Brinker: Getting kids to talk about their school day

GREENWOOD, Ind. — School is back in session for Indiana students and many parents are anxiously awaiting to hear all about their child’s day at school. But for some parents, when they ask “how was your day?” they are met with a simple “fine.”. WTHR...
