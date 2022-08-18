Read full article on original website
Tie nursing home Medicaid payments to care quality, CMS tells states
CMS is urging states to tie nursing home Medicaid payments to quality measures that will improve the safety and quality of care. The agency issued an informational bulletin Aug. 22 detailing actions states can take using existing Medicaid authorities to "drive better health outcomes for nursing home residents and improve staff pay, training and retention efforts," according to a CMS news release. The bulletin also highlights examples of current state Medicaid initiatives.
