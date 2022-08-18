Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationDaily Car NewsNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Related
unoprivateers.com
Volleyball Opens 2022 With Exhibition vs. Xavier
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers volleyball team will hit the court on Saturday for an exhibition against local foe, Xavier (La.) on Saturday at the Human Performance Center. First serve is scheduled for 3 p.m. A roster featuring 11 newcomers and six returners will take to the...
unoprivateers.com
Balanced Attack Leads Privateers to Win in Exhibition vs. Xavier
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers used a strong service game early and a balanced attack to defeat the Xavier Gold Nuggets 3-1 (25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22) in an exhibition on Saturday afternoon at the Human Performance Center. INSIDE THE BOX. Trinity Jackson and Mauri Carver co-led the...
iheart.com
1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
travelexperta.com
Natchez Steamboat: Take a Cruise on the Mississippi River
One thing you can not avoid is an encounter with the great Mississippi River while visiting New Orleans. The French Quarters go right into. Seafood is practically a staple of New Orleans and Louisiana’s cuisine. Strolling along the river walk is a must-do. And of course, the best way to truly enjoy Ol’ Man River is to do what the cotton pickers used to do back in the olden days – take a steamboat river cruise. The Natchez Steamboat is without a doubt the most historic of them all. Today we’re going to be talking about Natchez Steamboat cruise on the Mississippi River!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Femme Fatale selects queen, announces 'gems' theme for 2023 Mardi Gras
Monique R. Jones will reign over the Carnival festivities of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale for 2023. The monarch, parade them, honorary grand marshal and floats were announced at The Reveal, a members-only soiree recently at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. In a draw of five...
WDSU
New Orleans City Park announces Halloween events
NEW ORLEANS — Spooky season is just around the corner for New Orleans City Park. City Park announced several Halloween fundraisers are back at Carousel Gardens Amusement Park. “Seeing the amusement park decorated for Halloween not only gives our Park guests great joy, but our City Park team members...
fox8live.com
City prepares Monkey Pox safety measures ahead of Southern Decadence
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monkey Pox concerns cause the cancellation of one of the biggest events at Southern Decadence, the free outdoor concert, Bourbon Street Extravaganza. There’s a big effort right now to make the festival as safe as possible for the more than 300,000 people expected to attend Labor Day weekend.
NOLA.com
Dickie Brennan's Commissary is a cafe, gourmet market and more in the Lower Garden District
Get ready to be surprised when turning onto Orange Street, a quiet little strip in the Lower Garden District tucked off Tchoupitoulas. There sits The Commissary, Dickie Brennan’s central kitchen. While it was conceived to supply everything from stocks to charcuterie and desserts to Brennan’s restaurants, it’s offering much more than that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whereyat.com
Next Gen Musicians in New Orleans
It's easier than ever to get your name out as a musical artist with free tools for event promotion, music sharing, and merch selling in the palm of your hand. Your music can be heard by people in the farthest corners of the planet unlike before the digital age, when music was only heard on the radio, at a live show you learned about from a flier, or on an album bought at a record store.
Hurricane supply giveaway held at peak of season
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOLA Ready partnered with the Pontchartrain Conservancy to hold a hurricane supply giveaway at the peak of the season. This was the second giveaway this year. Organizers said, the first one was so successful, they wanted to reach more families in need. Supplies included flashlights, glow sticks, batteries, canned food, buckets […]
travelexperta.com
PoBoys New Orleans: What it is, History and Johnny’s Po-Boys
New Orleans is known to have some of the most unique foods created in all of the US that are native to this city. This was one of my missions, to try as much of the New Orlean local food as possible. And there’s nothing better than starting with a staple, famous food, the PoBoys New Orleans, and in one of the best restaurants around, Johnny’s Po Boys Restaurant!
bizneworleans.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates 25 Years with Giveaway
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at its three New Orleans-area locations and at all stores nationwide. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature cake. The bakery is also hosting an online contest. One fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. 25 runners up will each receive a $100 gift card.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
First-ever Lower 9 Fest happening next Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Lower 9 Fest is coming to the Lower 9th Ward next Saturday. The first-time event is happening from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Hosted by the Lower 9th Ward Homeownership Association and the Lower 9 Neighborhood Association, the festivities will happen at the Oliver Bush Playground, which is located on Fats Domino Ave.
NOLA.com
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 will charge admission, go 'cashless' as it moves to Lakefront
A new spot, new experiences and an admission fee have all been announced for the National Fried Chicken Festival slated Oct. 1-2 on the New Orleans Lakefront. The fifth-anniversary festival, which started in downtown's Lafayette Park, will move to Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue. The move was planned in recent years before the COVID closure of most festivals.
NOLA.com
New York's Urban Bush Women and Junebug develop a site-specific version of 'Haint Blu' in New Orleans
Dancers from New York-based Urban Bush Women explored the space outside the Andre Cailloux Center, formerly the St. Rose de Lima church on Bayou Road, last week. On Thursday afternoon, they were on the side loading dock, which for that exercise was standing in for a porch. During the first week of their residency in New Orleans, they were exploring the converted theater space inside and out to work up a site-specific version of “Haint Blu,” which in concept is grounded by a home in the South.
tourcounsel.com
List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)
Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 19-21
This weekend, dance at the Jazz at Congo Square festival or stroll through galleries at the Covington White Linen for Public Art showcase. Or, visit a museum that's offering free or discounted admission. Here's more of what's happening August 19-21. For the third consecutive week, linen is the dress code....
WDSU
Tropical wave in the Atlantic has a low chance of formation
NEW ORLEANS — In the eastern Atlantic, a tropical wave has a low chance of formation in the next 5 days. The wave is a disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms. It is located near the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions could be conducive for slow development of this system...
wgno.com
Wet week ahead for New Orleans
An unsettled weather pattern is set to continue along the Gulf Coast for the next several days. Deep tropical moisture flowing into the region will help trigger storms on and off throughout the week. Rain chances on Monday will be around 70 percent as storm coverage becomes more widespread, mainly...
WDSU
Big Freedia opens up a cannabis line in California
LOS ANGELES — New Orleans icon, Big Freedia, announced on Thursday that she is opening up her own cannabis line in California. Freedia announced that her company, Royal Bud, will drop on Aug. 22, at the Green Qween, a store in Los Angeles. She is currently releasing three different strains of marijuana.
Comments / 0