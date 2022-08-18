ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unoprivateers.com

Volleyball Opens 2022 With Exhibition vs. Xavier

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers volleyball team will hit the court on Saturday for an exhibition against local foe, Xavier (La.) on Saturday at the Human Performance Center. First serve is scheduled for 3 p.m. A roster featuring 11 newcomers and six returners will take to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
unoprivateers.com

Balanced Attack Leads Privateers to Win in Exhibition vs. Xavier

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers used a strong service game early and a balanced attack to defeat the Xavier Gold Nuggets 3-1 (25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22) in an exhibition on Saturday afternoon at the Human Performance Center. INSIDE THE BOX. Trinity Jackson and Mauri Carver co-led the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.

Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
LOUISIANA STATE
travelexperta.com

Natchez Steamboat: Take a Cruise on the Mississippi River

One thing you can not avoid is an encounter with the great Mississippi River while visiting New Orleans. The French Quarters go right into. Seafood is practically a staple of New Orleans and Louisiana’s cuisine. Strolling along the river walk is a must-do. And of course, the best way to truly enjoy Ol’ Man River is to do what the cotton pickers used to do back in the olden days – take a steamboat river cruise. The Natchez Steamboat is without a doubt the most historic of them all. Today we’re going to be talking about Natchez Steamboat cruise on the Mississippi River!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

New Orleans City Park announces Halloween events

NEW ORLEANS — Spooky season is just around the corner for New Orleans City Park. City Park announced several Halloween fundraisers are back at Carousel Gardens Amusement Park. “Seeing the amusement park decorated for Halloween not only gives our Park guests great joy, but our City Park team members...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

City prepares Monkey Pox safety measures ahead of Southern Decadence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monkey Pox concerns cause the cancellation of one of the biggest events at Southern Decadence, the free outdoor concert, Bourbon Street Extravaganza. There’s a big effort right now to make the festival as safe as possible for the more than 300,000 people expected to attend Labor Day weekend.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Texas Southern#The Lakefront Arena#Social Media Fans#Privateerathletics
whereyat.com

Next Gen Musicians in New Orleans

It's easier than ever to get your name out as a musical artist with free tools for event promotion, music sharing, and merch selling in the palm of your hand. Your music can be heard by people in the farthest corners of the planet unlike before the digital age, when music was only heard on the radio, at a live show you learned about from a flier, or on an album bought at a record store.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Hurricane supply giveaway held at peak of season

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOLA Ready partnered with the Pontchartrain Conservancy to hold a hurricane supply giveaway at the peak of the season. This was the second giveaway this year. Organizers said, the first one was so successful, they wanted to reach more families in need. Supplies included flashlights, glow sticks, batteries, canned food, buckets […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
travelexperta.com

PoBoys New Orleans: What it is, History and Johnny’s Po-Boys

New Orleans is known to have some of the most unique foods created in all of the US that are native to this city. This was one of my missions, to try as much of the New Orlean local food as possible. And there’s nothing better than starting with a staple, famous food, the PoBoys New Orleans, and in one of the best restaurants around, Johnny’s Po Boys Restaurant!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates 25 Years with Giveaway

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at its three New Orleans-area locations and at all stores nationwide. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature cake. The bakery is also hosting an online contest. One fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. 25 runners up will each receive a $100 gift card.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WDSU

First-ever Lower 9 Fest happening next Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Lower 9 Fest is coming to the Lower 9th Ward next Saturday. The first-time event is happening from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Hosted by the Lower 9th Ward Homeownership Association and the Lower 9 Neighborhood Association, the festivities will happen at the Oliver Bush Playground, which is located on Fats Domino Ave.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New York's Urban Bush Women and Junebug develop a site-specific version of 'Haint Blu' in New Orleans

Dancers from New York-based Urban Bush Women explored the space outside the Andre Cailloux Center, formerly the St. Rose de Lima church on Bayou Road, last week. On Thursday afternoon, they were on the side loading dock, which for that exercise was standing in for a porch. During the first week of their residency in New Orleans, they were exploring the converted theater space inside and out to work up a site-specific version of “Haint Blu,” which in concept is grounded by a home in the South.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tourcounsel.com

List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)

Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 19-21

This weekend, dance at the Jazz at Congo Square festival or stroll through galleries at the Covington White Linen for Public Art showcase. Or, visit a museum that's offering free or discounted admission. Here's more of what's happening August 19-21. For the third consecutive week, linen is the dress code....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tropical wave in the Atlantic has a low chance of formation

NEW ORLEANS — In the eastern Atlantic, a tropical wave has a low chance of formation in the next 5 days. The wave is a disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms. It is located near the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions could be conducive for slow development of this system...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Wet week ahead for New Orleans

An unsettled weather pattern is set to continue along the Gulf Coast for the next several days. Deep tropical moisture flowing into the region will help trigger storms on and off throughout the week. Rain chances on Monday will be around 70 percent as storm coverage becomes more widespread, mainly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Big Freedia opens up a cannabis line in California

LOS ANGELES — New Orleans icon, Big Freedia, announced on Thursday that she is opening up her own cannabis line in California. Freedia announced that her company, Royal Bud, will drop on Aug. 22, at the Green Qween, a store in Los Angeles. She is currently releasing three different strains of marijuana.

Comments / 0

Community Policy