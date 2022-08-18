ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino, CA

menifee247.com

Water line approval is latest step in overpass planning

This area west of the freeway will become a cul-de-sac over which the Holland Road Overpass will be built. (File photo) The Menifee City Council last week approved the next step in preparations for the Holland Road Overpass. Council members approved the relocation and construction of water pipelines west of...
redlandscommunitynews.com

Firefighters extinguish burning tractor trailers on Interstate 10

Redlands firefighters responded to a traffic collision and fire involving two tractor trailers on the westbound Interstate 10 Thursday morning, Aug. 18. No injuries were reported. The driver of a tractor trailer hauling tequila pulled to the shoulder near the Sixth Street on ramp of the westbound I-10 shortly after...
REDLANDS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton street takeover solution fails miserably

COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
COMPTON, CA
recordgazette.net

For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares

Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
BEAUMONT, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Talks continue on Willowick

The fate of the Willowick Golf Course owned by the City of Garden Grove but located in Santa Ana has been out of the news lately. But – according to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Garden Grove City Council s– things may still be happening.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD

A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 18800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
YORBA LINDA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified

Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
PALM DESERT, CA
CBS LA

Compton installs first set of Botts' Dots meant to stop street takeovers

COMPTON, CA
idesignarch.com

Balboa Island Traditional Custom Home with Americana Charm

Located on Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, this charming three-story house makes the most of its outdoor space with a front patio and an outdoor courtyard off the main living area. Designed by William Guidero Planning and Design and built by Patterson Custom Homes, the 3,419 sq. ft. home...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Burned body found in car near LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

