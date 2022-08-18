Read full article on original website
menifee247.com
Water line approval is latest step in overpass planning
This area west of the freeway will become a cul-de-sac over which the Holland Road Overpass will be built. (File photo) The Menifee City Council last week approved the next step in preparations for the Holland Road Overpass. Council members approved the relocation and construction of water pipelines west of...
5-day closure of eastbound 210 Freeway in San Gabriel Valley now underway
A five-day closure of the eastbound 210 Freeway in the Irwindale area was underway Thursday to make way for the second phase of a construction project that was expected to snarl traffic.
Man Riding Electric Bike Killed By Vehicle
A man riding an electric mountain bike was fatally struck by a vehicle in Pomona today.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Firefighters extinguish burning tractor trailers on Interstate 10
Redlands firefighters responded to a traffic collision and fire involving two tractor trailers on the westbound Interstate 10 Thursday morning, Aug. 18. No injuries were reported. The driver of a tractor trailer hauling tequila pulled to the shoulder near the Sixth Street on ramp of the westbound I-10 shortly after...
2urbangirls.com
Compton street takeover solution fails miserably
COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
mitechnews.com
LA Paints 1 Million Square Feet Of Roads With Solar-Reflective Paint To Battle Climate Change
LOS ANGELES – It’s no secret by now that cities run hotter than the countryside: Fewer trees mean less shade, and concentrated human activity generates heat, which hard surfaces like pavement and parking lots absorb. To combat the so-called urban heat island effect, some cities have been retrofitting...
recordgazette.net
For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares
Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
Woman drives car through Newport Beach playground and into ocean; DUI suspected
A woman was taken into custody by police Friday evening after she drove her vehicle off of a dock and into the ocean in Newport Beach. It happened around 7:50 p.m. near a park on Via Genoa Road in Newport Beach. Newport Beach police say a woman in her late 40s drove her vehicle through […]
orangecountytribune.com
Talks continue on Willowick
The fate of the Willowick Golf Course owned by the City of Garden Grove but located in Santa Ana has been out of the news lately. But – according to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Garden Grove City Council s– things may still be happening.
Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD
A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 18800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
Fast-moving brush fire burns in Azusa; threatens several structures, officials say
A fast-moving brush fire in Azusa that erupted Friday afternoon quickly grew to nine acres, sending smoke billowing over the area and threatening several structures, officials say.
Lake Elsinore closed for all recreational uses after algae prompts 'danger' water warnings
Lake Elsinore is closed for all recreational uses after a "danger" advisory was issued due to multiple toxins produced by the recent Algae bloom that could be harmful to people and animals, authorities said.
Woman Rescued From Car In Newport Beach Waters After Driving Off The Dock
A possibly intoxicated woman had to be rescued from the water in Newport Beach after driving her vehicle off the side of a dock.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified
Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
Car club president arrested after caught on video doing stunts in Chino intersection
The president of a local car club was arrested after video captured the car doing dangerous street maneuvers in a Chino intersection.
Compton installs first set of Botts' Dots meant to stop street takeovers
Frustrated with street takeovers clogging their city's streets, Compton officials hope that their new installation of literal bumps in the road will deter anyone trying to perform stunts in intersections."It's all fun until something happens," said Compton City Councilmember Andre Spicer. "It's all fun until somebody gets hurt."According to Spicer, the city spent over $4,000 to place raised pavement markers called Botts' Dots — originally made to mark lanes on highways and freeways — at four of the most popular intersections for takeovers by the end of this week. Officials hope these markers, placed in the shape of a cross, will...
foxla.com
Woman shot and killed in downtown LA, shooter flees on bike
A woman was shot and killed after an argument in downtown Los Angeles. Police say the shooter rode away on a bicycle.
idesignarch.com
Balboa Island Traditional Custom Home with Americana Charm
Located on Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, this charming three-story house makes the most of its outdoor space with a front patio and an outdoor courtyard off the main living area. Designed by William Guidero Planning and Design and built by Patterson Custom Homes, the 3,419 sq. ft. home...
2urbangirls.com
Burned body found in car near LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
17-year-old killed in hit-and-run after dispute at parking lot party in South LA, family members say
A teenager was killed in a hit-and-run crash after a dispute at a party in South Los Angeles, family members told Eyewitness News. Police are now searching for at least one suspect.
