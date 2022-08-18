Read full article on original website
Students say goodbye to Ms. Brenda
“I think that the Lord gave me this job so that I could encourage people to do the best they could do.”. Brenda Joyce, retired UNC Greensboro dining cashier. Her smiling face has made students feel at home while they got their meals at UNC Greensboro. Fountain View Dining Hall cashier Brenda Joyce, known to the Spartan community as “Ms. Brenda,” said goodbye to UNCG and hello to retirement. Students made sure she knew how much she meant to them.
A different beat: Doctoral student creates Latin jazz youth orchestra
Julio Jeri is in his second year of the doctoral program in musical arts in trumpet performance in UNC Greensboro’s School of Music. Outside of his work in his program, he has created something in Charlotte, N.C., that has never existed there before: a youth Latin jazz ensemble. And it’s not something that’s very common in other cities across the United States.
