kiwaradio.com

Interim Rock Valley CSD Superintendent Is Former Sheldon CSD Superintendent

Rock Valley, Iowa — Students going back to school in Rock Valley this Tuesday will meet a new superintendent. Well, a new interim superintendent anyway. And his name will be a familiar one to many Sheldon area residents. Former Rock Valley Community School District Superintendent Chad Janzen has resigned...
kscj.com

SEMI HAULING GRAIN ROLLS OVER ON I-29

THE ROLLOVER OF A SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER HAULING GRAIN MONDAY AFTERNOON ON INTERSTATE 29 RESULTED IN MINOR INJURIES AND A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR THE DRIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 1 P.M.ON I-29 SOUTHBOUND AT MILE MARKER 139. POLICE SAY THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL,...
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man arrested for OWI, more

SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from a one-vehicle crash about 2:55 p.m. Sunday, June...
nwestiowa.com

Henry Kattenberg Sr., 68, Hull

HULL—Hendrik “Henry” Kattenberg Sr., 68, Hull, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Rock Valley. Private family burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Hull. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, with family present 6-7 p.m., at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley.
HULL, IA
Sioux City Journal

Tech firm Sterling blossoms in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Sterling's headquarters in North Sioux City is just about 1,700 miles to the east of the digital brain-trust in Silicon Valley. And it's roughly 1,200 miles west of the majority of its clients in Washington, D.C. But the husband-and-wife team who control the tech firm say...
siouxlandnews.com

Dog rescued from storm drain in Spirit Lake

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — Law enforcement in Dickinson County rescued a dog from a storm drain Sunday in Spirit Lake. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office says that Josh, a Yorkshire Terrier, fell into the storm sewer drain near Walmart in Spirit Lake on Sunday. Josh’s owner, Anthony Montez from Bullhead City AZ, was unable to get him out and called 911.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach

The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT

Two hurt in I-35 crash in Freeborn County

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and camper trailer crashed Monday in Freeborn County. It happened just before 2 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 GMC Sierra lost control near mile marker 24, went into the southbound ditch and rolled. The names...
nwestiowa.com

Sutherland woman arrested on OWI charge

ROCK RAPIDS—A 55-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Elizabeth Ann Smith stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Ford Expedition at the intersection of Highway 9 and Boone Street in Rock Rapids following a report of an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Hot 104.7

Uh-Oh…Three Horrible Hotel Experiences In Sioux Falls

People are finally hitting the road and heading to vacation destinations with family and friends. There's always something wonderful about being on vacation....new experiences, visiting new museums and attractions, and minimal stress. Personally for me, staying at hotels just gives you the feeling that you are truly on a respite....
more1049.com

Updated Tourism Numbers Released For Iowa Great Lakes Area

Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji’s Tourism Director says it’s been a strong summer, but not quite as strong as 2021. Rebecca Peters says cell phone records indicate over 98 thousand adult visitors in July, and the hotels were busy. Okoboji Tourism also has access to VRBO information. Peters...
nwestiowa.com

Illinois man arrested on charge of OWI

SIOUX CENTER—A 20-year-old Edwards, IL, man was arrested about 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Westin Mathew McCormick stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Ford F-150...
siouxcenter.org

New Development Ahead for Former Hospital Site

A development group is purchasing City-owned property in central Sioux Center to create a new professional office area there. The Sioux Center City Council approved the sale of the lot on the 600 block of South Main Ave./Highway 75, formerly site of the Sioux Center Health hospital and clinic, to RMK Properties this week. The anticipated plan for this property, which is currently empty, is to construct a professional office complex, to be the home of Kroese & Kroese PC, as well as future retail or office space on the 3.7-acre site.
Bring Me The News

5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm

Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday. Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to...
kbhbradio.com

Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
kelo.com

One dead in Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There has been another homicide in Sioux Falls. On Saturday night at approximately 2:00 AM officers responded to the area of E. 26th St. and S. Bahnson Ave. for a report of a subject that had been shot. Responding officers located the victim who...

