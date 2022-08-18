ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
talentrecap.com

Match The Judge to The Talent Show – The Ultimate Talent Show Quiz

Dozens of celebrities have been seen on some of our favorite talent shows over the years. Whether some celebrities were your favorite or not, they have made an impact on the show as a whole. This quiz puts your talent show knowledge to the ultimate test. Whether you’ve been a...
TV SHOWS
talentrecap.com

Emma Slater Sparks Single Rumors With Solo Vacation Photos

Divorce rumors continue to swirl in Hollywood for Dancing With the Stars couple Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. Recently, Slater was seen posing in solo photos vacationing in Iceland. Dancing With the Stars fans have noticed that Farber doesn’t appear in a single vacation photo. Emma Slater reportedly began...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’s Brown Brothers Reveal That They Almost Got the Golden Buzzer

The Brown Brothers (Gabe and Nate) recently went live on YouTube to share behind-the-scenes details about their experience on America’s Got Talent. The duo, who combined impressions and music, was recently eliminated in the Qualifiers. AGT‘s Brown Brothers Share Behind-the-Scenes Details. During the live video, Gabe explained that...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy