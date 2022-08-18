Read full article on original website
Related
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
talentrecap.com
Peta Murgatroyd Shades Former ‘DWTS’ Producer, Shares Thoughts on Disney+
Former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd recently shared her thoughts on the show’s move to Disney+ next month. She also seemed to throw some shade at the show’s former producer, Andrew Llinares. Pete Murgatroyd Shares Thoughts on ‘DWTS’ Changes. Murgatroyd, who left the...
RELATED PEOPLE
talentrecap.com
Match The Judge to The Talent Show – The Ultimate Talent Show Quiz
Dozens of celebrities have been seen on some of our favorite talent shows over the years. Whether some celebrities were your favorite or not, they have made an impact on the show as a whole. This quiz puts your talent show knowledge to the ultimate test. Whether you’ve been a...
talentrecap.com
Emma Slater Sparks Single Rumors With Solo Vacation Photos
Divorce rumors continue to swirl in Hollywood for Dancing With the Stars couple Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. Recently, Slater was seen posing in solo photos vacationing in Iceland. Dancing With the Stars fans have noticed that Farber doesn’t appear in a single vacation photo. Emma Slater reportedly began...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’s Brown Brothers Reveal That They Almost Got the Golden Buzzer
The Brown Brothers (Gabe and Nate) recently went live on YouTube to share behind-the-scenes details about their experience on America’s Got Talent. The duo, who combined impressions and music, was recently eliminated in the Qualifiers. AGT‘s Brown Brothers Share Behind-the-Scenes Details. During the live video, Gabe explained that...
buzzfeednews.com
"Sesame Street" Fans Expressed Outrage On Social Media After HBO Max Included Episodes Of The Series As Part Of Its Purge
B is for bye. And M is for mad. The decision by HBO Max to remove roughly 200 episodes of Sesame Street from its platform sparked outrage from many viewers on social media Friday as the series became the latest victim of the streaming platform's purge to make room for other content as it merges with Discovery+ by summer 2023.
Comments / 0