talentrecap.com
Chayce Beckham Calls ‘American Idol’ Alums, Judges ‘One Big Family’
American Idol Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham recently opened up about his experience after the show, sharing that his fellow contestants have become like a family. He also said he keeps in touch with the show’s judges. Chayce Beckham Calls ‘American Idol’ Alums a Family. In a...
Complex
Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
‘The Bachelorette’ Stylist Deletes Post About Rachel’s Controversial Hometown Outfit
Cary Fetman, 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 stylist, posted about Rachel Recchia's controversial hometown look -- but he then deleted the post.
Ashlee Simpson’s Daughter Jagger Just Made Her Modeling Debut & She’s Just as Chic as Her Mama
Ashlee Simpson’s daughter Jagger is following in her mama’s footsteps in more ways than one. Now we already know she has her mama’s rocker-chic style nailed down, but we now know Jagger also loves being in front of the camera like her mom!. On Aug 18, Simpson...
talentrecap.com
Why Are So Many Talent Show Judges Flocking to Las Vegas?
You might have noticed that Las Vegas is the place to be for many talent show judges these days. For example, everyone on the current American Idol panel has a residency there. What is it that’s attracting so many of these panelists to Sin City?. Talent Show Judges Are...
Elton John Shares 1st Sneak Peek Of Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch
Just days ahead of its official release, Elton John took to social media to reveal a tantalizing video of his new duet with Britney Spears! The music legend, 75, and the pop icon, 40, collaborated on “Hold Me Closer,” which will be release Friday, August 26 — but that wasn’t soon enough for the “Rocket Man” singer. He took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 23, to treat his 2.1 million followers to his live performance of the hotly anticipated single.
Willie Nelson And Keith Richards’ Duet Of Waylon Jennings’ “We Had It All” Is A Masterclass In Performing
I like my country a little bit rockin’, ya know? And back in 2004, two absolute icons in their respective genres, rock and country, Keith Richards and Willie Nelson teamed up for a duet of “We Had It All.” The song was written by Troy Seals and Donnie Fritts and originally recorded by Waylon Jennings for his 1973 Honky Tonk Heroes album. It peaked at just #28 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles, which is a crying shame, in my […] The post Willie Nelson And Keith Richards’ Duet Of Waylon Jennings’ “We Had It All” Is A Masterclass In Performing first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’s Brown Brothers Reveal That They Almost Got the Golden Buzzer
The Brown Brothers (Gabe and Nate) recently went live on YouTube to share behind-the-scenes details about their experience on America’s Got Talent. The duo, who combined impressions and music, was recently eliminated in the Qualifiers. AGT‘s Brown Brothers Share Behind-the-Scenes Details. During the live video, Gabe explained that...
talentrecap.com
Emma Slater Sparks Single Rumors With Solo Vacation Photos
Divorce rumors continue to swirl in Hollywood for Dancing With the Stars couple Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. Recently, Slater was seen posing in solo photos vacationing in Iceland. Dancing With the Stars fans have noticed that Farber doesn’t appear in a single vacation photo. Emma Slater reportedly began...
