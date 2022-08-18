I like my country a little bit rockin’, ya know? And back in 2004, two absolute icons in their respective genres, rock and country, Keith Richards and Willie Nelson teamed up for a duet of “We Had It All.” The song was written by Troy Seals and Donnie Fritts and originally recorded by Waylon Jennings for his 1973 Honky Tonk Heroes album. It peaked at just #28 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles, which is a crying shame, in my […] The post Willie Nelson And Keith Richards’ Duet Of Waylon Jennings’ “We Had It All” Is A Masterclass In Performing first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 19 MINUTES AGO