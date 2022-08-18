Read full article on original website
Nebraska issues warning for Harmful Algal Blooms
The state has issued a health alert issued for Harmful Algal Blooms across several areas in Nebraska.
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
SECOND PERSON QUESTIONED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA DEATHS
THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA TWO WEEKS AGO REMAINS HOSPITALIZED IN A LINCOLN BURN CENTER. 42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES IS ACCUSED OF KILLING 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD. NOW COURT DOCUMENTS LIST THE SUSPECT’S WIFE,...
Nebraska troopers called for trespassers find buried meth
State troopers called to a farm in northeastern Nebraska for reports of two people trespassing not only found the suspected trespassers, but more than 20 pounds of illicit drugs buried in a field.
Donations being collected for man killed in Madison County car accident
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Donations are being asked for to help out the family of a Norfolk man who was tragically killed on Aug. 17. On Wednesday afternoon, Roger Beard was struck and killed on highway 81 near Madison in northeast Nebraska while trying to render aid to a driver of a stalled vehicle.
NPD: Meth found in delivery car
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after police reportedly found methamphetamine in a delivery car. On Friday night shortly before 6:15 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business on Riverside Boulevard, just across the street from Norfolk High School. They had received reports of drugs being located in a delivery car.
Severe weather hits central, eastern Nebraska Thursday evening
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A cold front making its way across the state brought severe weather and heavy hail in central and eastern Nebraska Thursday evening. Dozens of reports of heavy hail poured into the National Weather Service Thursday evening, from towns like Rockville and Ravenna in central Nebraska to northeast Nebraska towns like Norfolk and Decatur.
Columbus football holds off Fremont in Week 0 win
FREMONT, Neb. (KSNB) - Columbus football traveled to play Fremont in Week 0 Friday. The Discoverers did just enough to beat the Tigers, winning 28-21. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Man killed in crash after offering roadside assistance outside Norfolk
A Nebraska man was killed in a crash between Madison and Norfolk Wednesday evening.
2 arrested after 20 lbs. of meth found buried in field near Winside
Two people are behind bars as part of a drug investigation after 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was found near Winside, Neb., the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said.
No injuries occurred in rollover accident near Woodland Park
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen driver rolled their car Friday night near Woodland Park but had no serious injuries. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 559th Avenue, south of 846th Road, around 8:00 p.m. on Friday for a one-vehicle rollover accident. According to the report, a...
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
Ricketts appoints Kracl as judge
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced today that he has appointed Denise Kracl of Schuyler to the County Court, Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties). Kracl, 48, has served as Colfax County Attorney and the City of Schuyler’s Prosecutor since...
Grisly Merrick County crash sends one to hospital
GRAND ISLAND, NE — One person is in a hospital after a grisly crash totaled two vehicles. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle accident around 6:00 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road, about a mile east of Grand Island. The Sheriff’s Office says a westbound SUV tried to pass a semi truck in dense fog and collided head-on with a pickup. The impact of the crash propelled the SUV to then hit the semi-trailer.
